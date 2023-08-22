Starving dog found raiding bins in Peterhead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Starving dog found raiding bins in Peterhead

The Scottish SPCA is appealing for information about the Staffordshire bull terrier-type dog and his owner.

By Ellie Milne
Staffordshire bull terrier-type dog found abandoned in Peterhead
The male dog was found straying in Peterhead. Image: Scottish SPCA.

The Scottish SPCA is appealing for information after a dog was found abandoned in Peterhead.

The male dog, believed to be a Staffordshire bull terrier, was discovered scavenging through bins on Catto Drive on Friday.

The member of public who found the “emaciated” dog took him to a vet before he was passed into the care of the Scottish SPCA.

His condition has been described as “extremely poor” by the charity.

Tracing owner of abandoned dog

As they have been unable to trace the owner of the dog so far, the charity is appealing to the public for information.

Chief Inspector Fiona McKenzie said: “The dog is an adult male Staffordshire bull terrier type dog. He is in extremely poor condition and emaciated.

“The member of the public who had found him took him to a vet but unfortunately he was not microchipped so we are unable to trace any owner details.

“The dog is now in the care of one of our animal rescue and rehoming centres.”

Anyone who recognises the dog or has information about his circumstances is asked to call the charity’s confidential helpline on 03000 999 999.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

An empty shop on Aberdeen's Upperkirkgate
'Regeneration needs people': Council accused of hobbling city centre recovery by not forcing workers…
Ben Kelbie was handed an extended sentence. Image: Facebook
Teen shop worker traumatised after terrifying armed robbery
Iain Killoh missing
Police growing 'increasingly concerned' for missing Macduff man Iain Killoh
Cocaine linked to Scottish drug deaths Aberdeen
Drug related deaths in Aberdeen drop to lowest level since 2014
Steven McDiarmid.
Man jailed for domestic abuse and non-harassment breaches
Scroll down to see our gallery full of P1 pics from all across the north-east.
Gallery: Your primary one pictures from across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire
Aberdeen flight cancelled for a third time.
Aberdeen flight delayed for third time - as passengers stuck for yet another night
The Judy platform in the UK North Sea.
Oil giants target December 2028 for North Sea electrification scheme
Stock image of red SFRS appliance zoomed in on logo. Fire crews were called to a shed fire in Bucksburn.
Crews extinguish late night shed fire in Bucksburn
Aqua Nor in Norway.
North firms on mission at world's largest aquaculture tech showcase

Conversation