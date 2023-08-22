Starving dog found raiding bins in Peterhead

The Scottish SPCA is appealing for information after a dog was found abandoned in Peterhead.

The male dog, believed to be a Staffordshire bull terrier, was discovered scavenging through bins on Catto Drive on Friday.

The member of public who found the “emaciated” dog took him to a vet before he was passed into the care of the Scottish SPCA.

His condition has been described as “extremely poor” by the charity.

Tracing owner of abandoned dog

As they have been unable to trace the owner of the dog so far, the charity is appealing to the public for information.

Chief Inspector Fiona McKenzie said: “The dog is an adult male Staffordshire bull terrier type dog. He is in extremely poor condition and emaciated.

“The member of the public who had found him took him to a vet but unfortunately he was not microchipped so we are unable to trace any owner details.

“The dog is now in the care of one of our animal rescue and rehoming centres.”

Anyone who recognises the dog or has information about his circumstances is asked to call the charity’s confidential helpline on 03000 999 999.