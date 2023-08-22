Aberdeenshire social club enters liquidation after 103 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeenshire social club enters liquidation after 103 years

Committee members "fought extremely hard to save club" but had to close its doors.

By Kelly Wilson
Huntly & District Ex Servicemen's Club has entered liquidation. Image: Engage PR
Huntly & District Ex Servicemen's Club has entered liquidation. Image: Engage PR

The historic Huntly and District Ex-Servicemen’s Club has entered liquidation.

The venue, which opened its doors in November 1920, has played a key role in the Huntly community for decades as a place for world wars for veterans to meet socially.

However, it was forced to close at the end of March this year with committee members describing it as “not sustainable”.

Michael Reid, of Meston Reid & Co has been appointed liquidator and confirmed the building will be put on the market.

The closure has been met with sadness by committee members.

‘A struggle too far’

Sheena Arthur, 82, first attended the club at the age of 18.

She officially became a member when ladies were allowed to join in 1999. She later served on the committee, latterly as secretary.

Sheena said the committee fought extremely hard to save the club, which had around 500 members at the end, but that it had become “a struggle too far”.

She added: “The club has played a big part in this community for a long, long time.

“It was set up to be a place for vets coming home from war to go and have a cup of tea and a blether.

Huntly and District Ex-Servicemen’s Club closed its doors back in March. Image: Engage PR

“We tried so hard to fight back but, sadly, it was a losing battle. It was costing money just to open the door.

“We had whole families buying memberships and that bought us another two years but it wasn’t sustainable.

People seem to want other things now and the pandemic ruined it. It was the final straw. Unfortunately, we’re not the only ones in a similar position.”

No job losses at Huntly and District Ex-Servicemen’s Club

It is understood there won’t be any money left for club members but creditors are being contacted.

Sheena said: “We’re doing the right thing now and trying to make sure that all creditors are dealt with fairly. We don’t expect there will be any money left for club members.”

The building will now go on the market but its future use is unclear.

Mr Reid added: “Steps are being taken to write to all known creditors and contact each member.

“Fortunately, there are no redundancies at this stage because the club addressed that issue upon cessation of operating activities.

“I have appointed an agent to market the building which is located in the middle of Huntly and it remains to be seen if it will continue as a licensed premises or be converted for an alternative use.

“It is always sad to see such an established venue close for good.”

