Aberdeenshire social club enters liquidation after 103 years

The historic Huntly and District Ex-Servicemen’s Club has entered liquidation.

The venue, which opened its doors in November 1920, has played a key role in the Huntly community for decades as a place for world wars for veterans to meet socially.

However, it was forced to close at the end of March this year with committee members describing it as “not sustainable”.

Michael Reid, of Meston Reid & Co has been appointed liquidator and confirmed the building will be put on the market.

The closure has been met with sadness by committee members.

‘A struggle too far’

Sheena Arthur, 82, first attended the club at the age of 18.

She officially became a member when ladies were allowed to join in 1999. She later served on the committee, latterly as secretary.

Sheena said the committee fought extremely hard to save the club, which had around 500 members at the end, but that it had become “a struggle too far”.

She added: “The club has played a big part in this community for a long, long time.

“It was set up to be a place for vets coming home from war to go and have a cup of tea and a blether.

“We tried so hard to fight back but, sadly, it was a losing battle. It was costing money just to open the door.

“We had whole families buying memberships and that bought us another two years but it wasn’t sustainable.

“People seem to want other things now and the pandemic ruined it. It was the final straw. Unfortunately, we’re not the only ones in a similar position.”

No job losses at Huntly and District Ex-Servicemen’s Club

It is understood there won’t be any money left for club members but creditors are being contacted.

Sheena said: “We’re doing the right thing now and trying to make sure that all creditors are dealt with fairly. We don’t expect there will be any money left for club members.”

The building will now go on the market but its future use is unclear.

Mr Reid added: “Steps are being taken to write to all known creditors and contact each member.

“Fortunately, there are no redundancies at this stage because the club addressed that issue upon cessation of operating activities.

“I have appointed an agent to market the building which is located in the middle of Huntly and it remains to be seen if it will continue as a licensed premises or be converted for an alternative use.

“It is always sad to see such an established venue close for good.”