More than 50 vehicles spotted going through Aberdeen’s new bus gate in just 45 minutes

Residents of Aberdeen fear the three new bus gates will "kill" the city centre - pushing footfall back down towards lockdown levels.

By hannah stewart
New road markings and blue signs are being installed across the Granite City.
New bus gates have been installed in Aberdeen city centre. Image: Lauren Taylor/ DC Thomson.

More than one driver a minute was caught out by Aberdeen’s new bus gates today.

The controversial bus gates – which have been installed without any public consultation – are now live, with motorists facing a £60 fine if they go through them.

Aberdeen City Council has introduced the three bus gates on Bridge Street, Guild Street and Market Street.

Each one is marked with a small blue sign and wording on the carriageway.

Today, The Press and Journal headed out to count how many people fell victim to the new rules.

Photo of bus gate sign in front of buildings
New bus gate on Market Street. Image: Josh Pizzuto-Pomaco/DC Thomson

In a 45-minute period, 52 vehicles – one motorbike, 39 cars and 11 vans – went through the new bus gate on Bridge Street.

A further 10 re-routed after seeing the sign.

At Market Street, another 35 vehicles  – 30 cars and five vans – went through the gates.

Photo of street with a bus gate sign
The new bus gate on Bridge Street. Image: Lottie Hood/ DC Thomson.

‘It’s going to kill the city centre’

Aberdeen City Council insists the new measures will improve bus reliability and make the city centre nicer for pedestrians and cyclists, while also cutting emissions.

But locals are unconvinced – with multiple petitions launched last week to fight the move.

David Laing, founder of the fastest-growing petition Scrap the New Bus Gates – Keep Aberdeen Accessible, said the bus gates would hamper businesses and reduce footfall. So far more than 5,000 have signed it.

Today, shoppers were also unimpressed.

Nadia Austin, 21, from the Woodend area of Aberdeen, said it is becoming increasingly difficult to travel around the city.

“The biggest issue is trying to get in and around the city. If you want to have bus gates, you need to have more buses.

“The council is not asking the people what they want. They’ve made a point of not listening, so they can’t expect people to be happy.”

One man fears footfall will return to lockdown levels, with shoppers deterred from heading into the city and going online inside.

The 57-year-old, from Bridge of Don, said: “It’s going to kill the city centre.

“It’s much harder to come in. Lots of people will stop coming.”

A map showing the new bus gates in Aberdeen city centre
A map showing the new bus gates. Image: Aberdeen City Council.

How to have a say on the changes

Despite the public response so far, Aberdeen City Council confirmed they had no plans to amend the new measures.

Although the bus gates have been installed without consultation, under an Experimental Traffic Regulation Order (ETRO), there is now the opportunity to have your say.

Residents are now able to give feedback on the new road layout and have six months to do so.

Objections will considered by councillors before a final decision is made on making the changes permanent. These must be submitted in writing by e-mailing trafficmanagement@aberdeencity.gov.uk or sending a letter to Traffic Management and Road Safety, Operations and Protective Services, Aberdeen City Council, Business Hub 11, Second Floor West, Marischal College, Broad Street, Aberdeen, AB10 1AB.

