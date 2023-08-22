Fourth time lucky! Aberdeen flight from Tenerife finally arrives back in Granite City two days late

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fourth time lucky! Aberdeen flight from Tenerife finally arrives back in Granite City two days late

It was meant to initially depart the Spanish island at 8.25pm on Sunday.

By Chris Cromar
Tui planes lined up on a runway.
The flight arrived back in Aberdeen this evening. Image: Shutterstock.

A group of holidaymakers from Aberdeen who were stranded in Tenerife have arrived back in the Granite City – nearly two days late.

It was fourth time lucky for the stranded travellers today, as the Tui flight was delayed three times over the past two days.

Initially, it was due to depart Tenerife South Airport at 8.25pm on Sunday night but was cancelled with the passengers being put up in a hotel overnight.

Aberdeen International Airport entrance.
The flight arrived back to Aberdeen tonight. Image: Kami Thomson/DCT Media.

The postponement was blamed on a diversion due to the weather on its inbound journey, with stranded passenger Ashleigh Ritchie telling The P&J that the travel firm had “absolutely no communication” with passengers.

After the first cancellation, the flight back to Scotland was scheduled to leave at 1.35pm yesterday afternoon, however, it was called off again.

In an e-mail from Tui to the affected passengers, it explained that it had been postponed due to a member of the cabin crew being “unable to operate the flight”.

Man and woman sitting next to each other. as thier Aberdeen flight was delayed for a third time.
Ashleigh Ritchie and her partner Craig Forbes, as well as their family, were delayed in Tenerife. Image: Ashleigh Ritchie.

Passengers were then told that they would leave at 11.30pm yesterday, however, for the third time their flight was cancelled and had to be put up in accommodation.

Tui confirmed that their crew – who were already in Tenerife – needed to have their legal rest hours before being able to work.

Today’s flight left Tenerife at 2.45pm this afternoon and arrived back in Aberdeen at 6.43pm, with Mrs Ritchie saying: “I’ve never been so happy to be back home. The Last couple of days have been stressful for all involved.”

Tui apology to Aberdeen passengers

A spokeswoman for Tui said: “We acknowledge the significant disruption for customers on the Tenerife to Aberdeen flight and we’d like to apologise for this experience.

“Customers were provided with overnight accommodation in one of our all-inclusive resorts, transfers, meals and a holiday voucher as a gesture of goodwill. Customers will also be entitled to claim EU261 compensation.”

“We do our best to get customers to and from their holidays on time and due to a number of unfortunate external factors, we recognise on this occasion we fell short of our usual high standards.

“We’d again like to apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank customers for their patience and understanding.”

Conversation