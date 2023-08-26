Gallery: Cyclists out in force to Ride the North across Aberdeenshire and Moray

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gallery: Cyclists out in force to Ride the North across Aberdeenshire and Moray

The non-competitive event aims to showcase the challenging but achievable cycling routes across the north-east.

Ride the North 2023. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
By David Mackay

Hundreds of cyclists have rode out across Aberdeenshire and Moray to Ride the North.

Brave riders have tackled a 100-mile circular route beginning and ending in Huntly while visiting communities including Insch, Rhynie, Dufftown, Keith and Aberchirder.

For those not up to the full loop, a more moderate 64-mile route was organised with check points for refreshments along the way.

Despite skirting the edge of the Cairngorms, the non-competitive event still encompassed some steep climbs.

Ride the North was established in 2011 as a one-off charity fundraiser but is now an annual event showcasing the challenging but achievable cycling routes across the north-east.

Our photographer Jason Hedges was out on the Ride the North route today to capture the riders in full flow.

 

Chivers Group taking part in the Ride the North event today.
International school of Aberdeen were also attending the event.
Time for a quick picture before the Ride the North 2023.
A quick drink before the cycle.
Scottish Womens Institute serving up the grub.
Making sure the bike is in tip top condition before the event.
Ethan Fraser and David Connelly raising funds- £600 so far.
Heaps of riders in attendance to this year’s Ride the North.
Whisky and water at Knockdhu.
Lots of riders taking food and drink breaks before getting back on their bikes.
Riders passing by with smiles on their faces.
These two lovely ladies were helping with the registrations as people were starting at different times in the day.
Time to sign up and get out on the bikes!
Supporters of the event stand on the sidelines with balloons for the passing cyclists.
Fantastic views as they cycle the country roads of the Huntly area.
The weather hasn’t dampened anyone’s spirits today.
A fantastic turnout of cyclists taking part in this year’s event.
Watching out for those massive puddles on some of the route roads.
The team’s gather round for registration.
Lots of twists and turns with some tricky hills.
This cyclist looks to be making good time!
More puddles to wade through!
Stunning views of the surrounding hills and mountains.
A fantastic effort heading up the hill here.
Pushing on towards the finish line.
Happy faces and lots of smiles today.
Stewards on hand to point the cyclists in the right directions at different points on the route.
A brilliant atmosphere despite the rain!
Another happy cyclist who was taking part.
Thumbs up if your enjoying the Ride the North event.
Inverurie Cycle Friends.
Not so hairy bikers.
Getting the brief in Huntly at the start line.
ready to go are Ranjit Rakhra 69 and Allan Thomson 64.
Off they go!
A nice tree lined path as they head out of the town.
More fantastic views on the route.
Taking part are Gordon School.
A quick zip round the monument.
And they are off! The next set of riders take to the Huntly roads.
A beautiful start to the course.
More cyclists riding past the monument.
Bike and helmet check!
A great turnout for ride the north this year.
Lots of nice bright visible jackets should help keep them semi dry too!
Aberdeen Mum Friends posed for a quick picture whilst at the event.

 

Conversation