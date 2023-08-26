Gallery: Cyclists out in force to Ride the North across Aberdeenshire and Moray

Hundreds of cyclists have rode out across Aberdeenshire and Moray to Ride the North.

Brave riders have tackled a 100-mile circular route beginning and ending in Huntly while visiting communities including Insch, Rhynie, Dufftown, Keith and Aberchirder.

For those not up to the full loop, a more moderate 64-mile route was organised with check points for refreshments along the way.

Despite skirting the edge of the Cairngorms, the non-competitive event still encompassed some steep climbs.

Ride the North was established in 2011 as a one-off charity fundraiser but is now an annual event showcasing the challenging but achievable cycling routes across the north-east.

Our photographer Jason Hedges was out on the Ride the North route today to capture the riders in full flow.