Man taken to hospital following one-vehicle crash near Dyce

One driver was issued with a fixed penalty notice following the incident.

By Shanay Taylor
The incident occurred on Stoneywood Road. Image: Google.

A man was taken to hospital after a one-vehicle crash near Dyce.

Police and ambulance were called to the scene on Stoneywood Road at Wellheads Park, just outside of Aberdeen.

The incident happened at around 3.35pm.

A 39-year-old man was assessed by paramedics at the scene before being taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary as a precaution.

The driver was issued with a fixed penalty notice.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3.35pm on Saturday, August, 26, we were called to a report of a one-car crash on Stoneywood Road at Wellheads Park, Aberdeen.

Emergency services attended and a 39-year-old man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary as a precaution.

“He was given a fixed penalty notice in connection with a road traffic offence.”

