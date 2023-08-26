Man taken to hospital following one-vehicle crash near Dyce

A man was taken to hospital after a one-vehicle crash near Dyce.

Police and ambulance were called to the scene on Stoneywood Road at Wellheads Park, just outside of Aberdeen.

The incident happened at around 3.35pm.

A 39-year-old man was assessed by paramedics at the scene before being taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary as a precaution.

The driver was issued with a fixed penalty notice.

