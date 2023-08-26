Man taken to hospital following one-vehicle crash near Dyce

A man was taken to hospital after a one-vehicle crash near Dyce.
Police and ambulance were called to the scene on Stoneywood Road at Wellheads Park, just outside of Aberdeen.
The incident happened at around 3.35pm.
A 39-year-old man was assessed by paramedics at the scene before being taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary as a precaution.
The driver was issued with a fixed penalty notice.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3.35pm on Saturday, August, 26, we were called to a report of a one-car crash on Stoneywood Road at Wellheads Park, Aberdeen.
“Emergency services attended and a 39-year-old man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary as a precaution.
“He was given a fixed penalty notice in connection with a road traffic offence.”