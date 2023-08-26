Highland League Cup second round draw in full

Forres Mechanics’ reward for dumping holders Banks o’ Dee out of the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup is a trip to Brora Rangers.

The Can Cans defeated 10-man Banks o’ Dee 4-2 at Spain Park to book their place in the last eight.

Brora were 7-0 winners at home to Clachnacuddin as they eased into the second round.

Strathspey Thistle set up a home tie against Fraserburgh after a narrow 1-0 victory at Lossiemouth.

The Broch were in ruthless mood as they defeated Deveronvale 9-0 at Princess Royal Park.

The draw for the @GPHBuildersMer @LeagueHighland Cup Round 2 Strathspey Thistle v Fraserburgh

Brechin City v Inverurie Loco Works

Keith v Buckie Thistle

Brora Rangers v Forres Mechanics Ties to be played on Saturday 9 September — Scottish Highland Football League (@LeagueHighland) August 26, 2023

Brechin City will meet Inverurie Locos in the other second round tie.

The Glebe Park men were 3-1 winners at Formartine United while Locos won 3-2 at Rothes.

The ties are due to be played on September 9.