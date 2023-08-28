Four properties under £80,000 in Aberdeen, Moray and the Highlands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Four properties under £80,000 in Aberdeen, Moray and the Highlands

While £80k is at the lower end of the market - there are still some real bargains to be found.

By Louise Glen
To go with story by Louise Glen. Houses for sale under £80K in the north Picture shows; Houses for sale under £80k. Aberdeen, Moray, Lewis and Dingwall.
To go with story by Louise Glen. Houses for sale under ?80K in the north Picture shows; Houses for sale under ?80k. Aberdeen, Moray, Lewis and Dingwall. Supplied by Estate Agency Date; 28/08/2023

Four properties that are for sale for less than £80k in the north and north-east show that there is something available for all pockets.

Buyers might have to compromise on location, bedrooms or the number of stairs they climb, but for the right person, one of these properties could be just right…

Trinity House, Aberdeen

Flat 38 at Trinity House, Trinity Quay in Aberdeen offers two bedrooms, a shower room, and an open plan lounge and kitchen set into the eves of this recently converted house.

The top-floor flat is described as being bright and airy. Image: Aberdein Considine.It is right in the heart of the city close to Union Square, and near to bus and rail links.

And if you can’t manage the four flights of stairs to the “penthouse” apartment – it would make a great Air BnB.

The 592 sq ft property also has lots of storage space including a walk-in wardrobe.

Information about the property describes the flat as benefitting from “plenty of natural light”. It is on the market for offers of £80,000.

Old Jail in Dingwall

A one-bedroom house in a former jail is one of the more unusual properties on the market in Dingwall.

Only half an hour from Inverness the house is close to the town centre and transport links. Dingwall is on the North Coast 500 route.

A one-bedroom house in a former jail is one of the more unusual properties on the market in Dingwall.
The property at the Old Jail in DIngwall is advertised at offers over £75,000. Image: P BLack Solicitors.

Agents P Black Solicitors Limited said that Flat 2, The Old Jail was an ideal first-time buy or buy-to-let property.

The house set into the Old Jail building features a lounge, kitchen, shower room, bedroom, and office room with parking.

The hallway of the ground floor flat in Dingwall.
The Dingwall property has a sapcious hallway. Image: P Black Solicitors Limited.

The price has been reduced to offers over £75,000 for the property.

The former Dingwall prison, constructed in 1843 with 18 cells was designed by Thomas Brown II.

The building was listed with the police station and Sheriff Court at category B in 1983.

It was converted to housing in the 1990s.

The shower room appears to be in a prison cell in the Old Jail.
The shower room appears to be in a prison cell in the Old Jail. Image: P Black Solicitors. Image: P Black Solicitors Limited.

The building was reviewed by Historic Scotland in 2014 as part of the Scottish Courts Listing Review.

Low price, high ambition for Breasclete

If your budget is low and your ambition high there is a one-bedroom property for sale at
8a Breasclete on the Isle of Lewis.

It is being sold through Western Isles Properties for offers over £40,ooo.

In a traditional style, the agent said the cottage is “requiring significant and extensive renovation” through restoration or demolition.

The detached house in Lewis features one bedroom.
The detached house in Breasclete is for sale. Image: Western Isles Properties.

Located on the West side of the Island adjacent to the A858, the village of Breasclete has several stone circles from the Bronze Age -era and is only a short distance from the world-famous Callanish Standing Stones situated in the neighbouring historic village of Callanish.

The agent said: “The thriving community also hosts a pharmaceutical facility, Fish Farming sites in East Loch Roag and the Hebridean Soap which operates from its base in the village.

“The property has a lean-to extension to the rear, slate roof, and looks as if it may be of block construction.”

Mid Street, Keith

At £25,000 below market value, this Keith four-bedroomed property is in Keith town centre and is for sale for offers over £75,000.

Agents Springbok Properties said: “This delightful and spacious apartment offers two reception rooms, a fitted kitchen, a utility, a downstairs shower room, and four bedrooms on the upper floor.

“Externally, the property boasts a rear garden and parking is available in the surrounding area.

“This property presents a fantastic opportunity for property hunters.”

The apartment above a shop in Keith features four bedrooms.
Four-bedroom house in Keith. Image: Springbok Properties.

Outside there is a rear garden and parking in the surrounding area.

The agents added: “Please note that this property has been realistically priced in order to achieve a quick sale. As a result, it is likely to receive plenty of buying interest.”

