Four properties under £80,000 in Aberdeen, Moray and the Highlands

Four properties that are for sale for less than £80k in the north and north-east show that there is something available for all pockets.

Buyers might have to compromise on location, bedrooms or the number of stairs they climb, but for the right person, one of these properties could be just right…

Trinity House, Aberdeen

Flat 38 at Trinity House, Trinity Quay in Aberdeen offers two bedrooms, a shower room, and an open plan lounge and kitchen set into the eves of this recently converted house.

The top-floor flat is described as being bright and airy. Image: Aberdein Considine.It is right in the heart of the city close to Union Square, and near to bus and rail links.

And if you can’t manage the four flights of stairs to the “penthouse” apartment – it would make a great Air BnB.

The 592 sq ft property also has lots of storage space including a walk-in wardrobe.

Information about the property describes the flat as benefitting from “plenty of natural light”. It is on the market for offers of £80,000.

Old Jail in Dingwall

A one-bedroom house in a former jail is one of the more unusual properties on the market in Dingwall.

Only half an hour from Inverness the house is close to the town centre and transport links. Dingwall is on the North Coast 500 route.

Agents P Black Solicitors Limited said that Flat 2, The Old Jail was an ideal first-time buy or buy-to-let property.

The house set into the Old Jail building features a lounge, kitchen, shower room, bedroom, and office room with parking.

The price has been reduced to offers over £75,000 for the property.

The former Dingwall prison, constructed in 1843 with 18 cells was designed by Thomas Brown II.

The building was listed with the police station and Sheriff Court at category B in 1983.

It was converted to housing in the 1990s.

The building was reviewed by Historic Scotland in 2014 as part of the Scottish Courts Listing Review.

Low price, high ambition for Breasclete

If your budget is low and your ambition high there is a one-bedroom property for sale at

8a Breasclete on the Isle of Lewis.

It is being sold through Western Isles Properties for offers over £40,ooo.

In a traditional style, the agent said the cottage is “requiring significant and extensive renovation” through restoration or demolition.

Located on the West side of the Island adjacent to the A858, the village of Breasclete has several stone circles from the Bronze Age -era and is only a short distance from the world-famous Callanish Standing Stones situated in the neighbouring historic village of Callanish.

The agent said: “The thriving community also hosts a pharmaceutical facility, Fish Farming sites in East Loch Roag and the Hebridean Soap which operates from its base in the village.

“The property has a lean-to extension to the rear, slate roof, and looks as if it may be of block construction.”

Mid Street, Keith

At £25,000 below market value, this Keith four-bedroomed property is in Keith town centre and is for sale for offers over £75,000.

Agents Springbok Properties said: “This delightful and spacious apartment offers two reception rooms, a fitted kitchen, a utility, a downstairs shower room, and four bedrooms on the upper floor.

“Externally, the property boasts a rear garden and parking is available in the surrounding area.

“This property presents a fantastic opportunity for property hunters.”

Outside there is a rear garden and parking in the surrounding area.

The agents added: “Please note that this property has been realistically priced in order to achieve a quick sale. As a result, it is likely to receive plenty of buying interest.”