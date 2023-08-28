Are you going the right way? New Aberdeen bike lane going against flow of traffic causes confusion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Are you going the right way? New Aberdeen bike lane going against flow of traffic causes confusion

The new bike lane has been described as an "accident waiting to happen".

By Lauren Taylor
A new cycle lane in Aberdeen city centre has led to confusion Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson.
A new cycle lane in Aberdeen city centre has led to confusion Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson.

A new bike lane directing cyclists against the flow of traffic has appeared on a busy city centre street in Aberdeen – leaving many confused.

The contraflow cycling lane has been put on Hardgate between Willowbank Road and Fonthill Road – which is a one-way street.

This means that cyclists are able to pedal against the flow of traffic in the safety of the bike lane, while others follow the flow by cycling in the direction of cars on the rest of the road space.

A cyclist going with the flow of traffic. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

However, contraflow cycling systems aren’t so common in Aberdeen and this latest one has left many scratching their heads about the direction of the markings.

‘It just seems so bizarre’

Councillor Michael Kusznir wrote on Twitter: “Not sure what is going on at Hardgate, between Willowbank and Fonthill, but this seems like a cycling lane going the opposite way from the one-way traffic?”

 

This newest biker-only space has been described as an “accident waiting to happen”.

The section of Hardgate is very narrow, but the main problem pointed out is the freshly-painted lane runs parallel to cars parked on the right.

One resident said: “Surely this is an accident waiting to happen with parked cars on the right pulling out and unable to see cyclists coming towards them?

“It just seems bizarre to me even having a cycle lane in such a narrow street.”

Parked cars are the problem

Gavin Clarke, chairman of Aberdeen Cycle Forum, said introducing a cycle lane on Hardgate was discussed around 10 years ago.

But, the route had not been mentioned since – leaving the group surprised to hear Aberdeen City Council recently painted the lines for one.

Mr Clarke said because the new cycle route isn’t finished the group wanted to reserve judgment on it for now.

He did explain contraflow lanes can work, however, highlighted the lane runs alongside the parked cars.

The cycle lane runs alongside parked cars. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“The problem is the parked cars on the other side of the cycle lane,” he said. “People parked there are going to be pulling out and crossing the lane and not expecting cyclists.

“I would say what they should have done is put the cycle lane next to the pavement, so you would have pavement, cycle lane, and then parked cars on the other side.

“The idea of a contraflow cycle lane to allow cyclists to go down one-way streets, there’s nothing wrong with that in principle, but they should really be following best practice in design.”

Aberdeen City Council has been approached for comment.

Conversation