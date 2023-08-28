Are you going the right way? New Aberdeen bike lane going against flow of traffic causes confusion

A new bike lane directing cyclists against the flow of traffic has appeared on a busy city centre street in Aberdeen – leaving many confused.

The contraflow cycling lane has been put on Hardgate between Willowbank Road and Fonthill Road – which is a one-way street.

This means that cyclists are able to pedal against the flow of traffic in the safety of the bike lane, while others follow the flow by cycling in the direction of cars on the rest of the road space.

However, contraflow cycling systems aren’t so common in Aberdeen and this latest one has left many scratching their heads about the direction of the markings.

‘It just seems so bizarre’

Councillor Michael Kusznir wrote on Twitter: “Not sure what is going on at Hardgate, between Willowbank and Fonthill, but this seems like a cycling lane going the opposite way from the one-way traffic?”

Not sure what is going on at Hardgate, between Willowbank and Fonthill, but this seems like a cycling lane going the opposite way from the one way traffic ⁉️🙋‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/WnsEsrigGO — Cllr Michael Kusznir for Torry/Ferryhill (@Kusznir_M) August 27, 2023

This newest biker-only space has been described as an “accident waiting to happen”.

The section of Hardgate is very narrow, but the main problem pointed out is the freshly-painted lane runs parallel to cars parked on the right.

One resident said: “Surely this is an accident waiting to happen with parked cars on the right pulling out and unable to see cyclists coming towards them?

“It just seems bizarre to me even having a cycle lane in such a narrow street.”

Parked cars are the problem

Gavin Clarke, chairman of Aberdeen Cycle Forum, said introducing a cycle lane on Hardgate was discussed around 10 years ago.

But, the route had not been mentioned since – leaving the group surprised to hear Aberdeen City Council recently painted the lines for one.

Mr Clarke said because the new cycle route isn’t finished the group wanted to reserve judgment on it for now.

He did explain contraflow lanes can work, however, highlighted the lane runs alongside the parked cars.

“The problem is the parked cars on the other side of the cycle lane,” he said. “People parked there are going to be pulling out and crossing the lane and not expecting cyclists.

“I would say what they should have done is put the cycle lane next to the pavement, so you would have pavement, cycle lane, and then parked cars on the other side.

“The idea of a contraflow cycle lane to allow cyclists to go down one-way streets, there’s nothing wrong with that in principle, but they should really be following best practice in design.”

Aberdeen City Council has been approached for comment.