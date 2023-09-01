11 stunning harbours to visit – including Portree and Stonehaven

From secluded coastlines to an infamous telephone box, the north and north-east is home to a list of stunning harbours that are ideal for taking the family out to visit.

Portree, Isle of Skye

The Isle of Skye’s bustling capital is a hotspot for tourists. Portree is filled with great facilities and services such as leisure centres, B&Bs for an extended stay, pony-trekking, boat cruises to explore, and various shops to browse.

No trip to Portree is complete without a visit to the Portree Colour House Viewpoint. It overlooks the harbour and offers a fantastic view of the charming row of rainbow houses sitting near the water.

Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire

Did you know that Stonehaven Harbour is the biggest recreational harbour across Aberdeenshire? Whilst there is no longer a fish market, the harbour is still frequently used by a number of fishing boats with services such as water and power points, a concrete slipway and six-tonne crane on the jetty available.

Stonehaven Harbour is predominately used for recreational purposes now, however, and hosts the popular Fireball Ceremony every Hogmanay. It also played host to the Stonehaven Harbour Festival last weekend, which invited families to take part in an array of activities such as bungee trampolines, t-cup rides and a Big Slide.

Lybster Harbour, Caithness

The Lybster Harbour makes for an ideal spot to make a short pitstop whilst travelling along the NC500. There’s some great local scenery to admire, and visitors will be welcomed with open arms to the Waterlines cafe and shop – again, another good spot to stop by during a lengthy journey.

Nearby, tourists can drop by the Waterlines Heritage Centre to learn about local history through exhibits and displays that provide an insight into the fishing industry around Lybster and Caithness.

Oban

Scotland’s seafood capital is a popular among tourists and boasts an amazing view of the port along with the renowned Oban Whisky Distillery. Oban has plenty things available for locals and tourists to enjoy, including sailing, getting up close to Baskin Sharks and scenic cycle routes.

Castlebay, Isle of Barra

The community-owned Castlebay Marina is found in the heart of Castlebay. This is a great starting point when it comes to exploring the islands of Barra and Vatersay whether that’s by cycling or walking. There’s a handful of facilities nearby such as hotels, cafes, bars, shops, a gin distillery, swimming pool and restaurants to keep visitors busy.

Plockton, Kyle of Lochalsh

Visitors will certainly have field day taking in the scenery around Skye here at Plockton. Plenty nearby facilities, including an ice-cream shop and chip shop, can easily convince the tourists to spend the day roaming the local area, which can be quite quiet and relaxing if they arrive during an off-season.

Enjoy an evening at the Inn and Hotel as well before taking a hike around the countryside and exploring what Plockton has to offer.

Pennan, Aberdeenshire

Famously featured in Bill Forsyth’s 1983 comedy-drama Local Hero, Pennan appeals to tourists and film buffs alike with many visitors stopping to snap a photo of the iconic red telephone box.

The small coastal village is a quaint escape from bustling city life and offers a fantastic view from the shoreline. Many keen birdwatchers might also be keen to stop by Pennan to visit the local wildlife, which includes colonies of razorbills, guillemots and puffins, so get those binoculars at the ready.

Nairn harbour

The popular tourist destination offers a great starting point for those eager to explore the town Nairn, which has what many would consider to be one of the best beaches in the country. Some visitors might also be lucky to spot the dolphins that frequent the area, making Nairn a desirable holiday for marine enthusiasts.

Burghead, Moray

There are a number of wonderful coastal and forest walks around Burghead, and of course, the beach is close by too so this is great place to stop by with the family for a day out. Whilst in the area, why not visit Burghead landmarks like the Burghead Well, a renowned Moray mystery.

Ullapool, Lochbroom

Famous for its history with fishing, Ullapool is actually home to the British Fisheries Society, founded in 1788. Along with the harbour, the town has a handful of interesting and exciting activities, landmarks and tourist attractions that should be added to the itinerary. This includes Ardmair Beach, Rhue Lighthouse and much more.

Collieston, Ellon

The beach by Collieston is a perfect little suntrap whenever the weather co-operates. It’s an ideal escape from reality in Collieston with the beach sitting inside a small fishing harbour secluded from the rest of area. And it’s great to explore the golden shores while the sun shines down on you.