Significant damage to industrial premises at Stoneywood following deliberate fire

Police are calling on anyone with information to come forward.

By Louise Glen
Police are investigating a fire in Stoneywood.
Police are investigating a fire that happened in Waterton House in Stoneywood. Image: Googlemap.

Damage worth a “five-figure sum” has hit a Stoneywood business following a deliberate fire in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Police have called on witnesses to come forward after the business at Waterton House in Stoneywood Road was targeted.

Officers are treating the fire as wilful fire-raising.

Detective Grant Hardie from Kittybrewster CID said: “This was a reckless and dangerous act which has badly damaged a business premises.

“I am appealing to anyone who was in the area in the early hours of Tuesday morning, who noticed anything suspicious, to please get in touch.

“In particular, I would urge any homeowners with private CCTV or motorists with dash-cams to check their footage in case they have captured anything that could be of significance to our inquiries.

“Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland via 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number 0393 of Tuesday, 29 August, 2023.”

