Meet Lorenzo, Mr Jenkins and Zombie who are looking for their forever homes

The three animals are currently being cared for by staff at the Scottish SPCA rehoming centre in Aberdeenshire.

By Chris Cromar
Mr Jenkins the ferret standing up.
Mr Jenkins is of the pets available at the Scottish SPCA's Drumoak centre. Image: SSPCA.

Three pets who are being looked after by the Scottish SPCA in Aberdeenshire are searching for their forever homes.

The team at the charity’s rehoming centre in Drumoak work tirelessly to find animals a new home – with demand higher than ever due to soaring household bills.

This week’s Pets of the Week include a cute cat, a funky ferret and a silky snake.

Lorenzo the cat sitting in a cat bed.
Lorenzo. Image: SSPCA.

Lorenzo

Lorenzo is a gorgeous cat looking for his forever family and enjoys attention and cuddles.

He can be shy around strangers and is easily startled by sudden noises, therefore he would be best suited to a calm, adult only home or to a family with cat savvy teenagers.

Lorenzo recovered from a pelvis injury a while ago, and while his mobility is not impacted at all, the centre would like him to live in a quiet, rural area where he can explore at his own pace.

He is used to having outdoor access and would require it in his new home too.

If you would like to take Lorenzo home, please apply via the Scottish SPCA website.

Mr Jenkins the ferret standing up.
Mr Jenkins. Image: SSPCA.

Mr Jenkins

Mr Jenkins is a cheeky ferret who is on the lookout for a forever home.

He is an inquisitive wee guy who loves to investigate and explore when out and playing with his toys but, like most ferrets, he can give the odd nip when he gets a little overexcited.

However, he does enjoy having a cuddle in your arms when he is all out of energy.

Mr Jenkins will need a large enclosure with plenty of space, lots of toys and enrichment to keep him entertained.

The centre is looking for an active family that can provide him with the exercise he requires to stay fit and healthy.

He could be rehomed to a new owner who has not owned ferrets in the past, as long as they have done lots of research into how to look after them.

Mr Jenkins can also be rehomed to a home with other ferrets.

If you would like to take Mr Jenkins home, please apply via the Scottish SPCA website.

Zombie the snake being held by someone.
Zombie. Image: SSPCA.

Zombie

Zombie is a beautiful corn snake in search of a new home.

Do not let Zombie’s creepy name fool you, as the snake – whose sex is unknown due to not being probed yet – is full of energy and love to explore.

They are always having a look out of their vivarium to see what is going on around them and likes to get out once in a while for some free roaming time.

Zombie can be protective of their space and sometimes gets annoyed when staff put their hands inside its vivarium, but once out, it is relaxed and ready to have fun.

Because Zombie is quite strong and does not always like being handled at first, the centre is looking for an experienced owner.

They will need to provide a spacious enclosure so that the snake has plenty of space to stretch out and slither around.

If you would like to take Zombie home, please apply via the Scottish SPCA website.

Conversation