A96 closed due to two-vehicle crash near Pitmachie

The A96 Aberdeen to Elgin road has been closed due to a two-vehicle crash near Pitmachie.

The incident occurred at around 3.20pm on Friday afternoon involving two vehicles south of Pitmachie.

Two fire appliances has been dispatched to the scene.

Police are also currently on scene.

The A96, a major north-east road has been closed in both directions.

NEW ❗⌚ 17:41#A96 Pitmachie The carriageway is ⛔CLOSED⛔ in BOTH DIRECTIONS due to a collision resulting in debris. Traffic is slow on approach to the closure. #TakeCare on approach. @NWTrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/ttD88vBxhG — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) September 1, 2023

More as we get it.