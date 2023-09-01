Inverurie man named as Newmachar crash victim as another man arrested

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverurie man named as Newmachar crash victim as another man arrested

A man was arrested in connection with the incident but was later released.

By Ross Hempseed
Calum Rae, who died following a collision in Newmachar on Thursday.
Calum Rae, 28, from Inverurie died following a collision in Newmachar on Thursday.

Calum Rae, from Inverurie, has been named as the man who died following a crash in Newmachar earlier this week.

Mr Rae, 28, and a car collided on the A947 Oldmeldrum Road at around 1am on Thursday, August 31.

Emergency services were called but Mr Rae was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police confirmed a 23-year-old man had been arrested in connection with the incident but later released pending further inquiries.

Appeal for witnesses of Newmachar crash

Officers are now appealing for information from the public relating to the crash in Newmachar.

Sergeant Sarah Ritchie said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Calum at this difficult time and his family have asked that their privacy is respected.

“I am appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash and who hasn’t already spoken to officers to please get in touch.

“I am also appealing to anyone who was in the area around the time and who may have any dashcam footage which could assist us to get make contact.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 0148 of August 31.

