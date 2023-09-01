Inverurie man named as Newmachar crash victim as another man arrested

Calum Rae, from Inverurie, has been named as the man who died following a crash in Newmachar earlier this week.

Mr Rae, 28, and a car collided on the A947 Oldmeldrum Road at around 1am on Thursday, August 31.

Emergency services were called but Mr Rae was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police confirmed a 23-year-old man had been arrested in connection with the incident but later released pending further inquiries.

Appeal for witnesses of Newmachar crash

Officers are now appealing for information from the public relating to the crash in Newmachar.

Sergeant Sarah Ritchie said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Calum at this difficult time and his family have asked that their privacy is respected.

“I am appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash and who hasn’t already spoken to officers to please get in touch.

“I am also appealing to anyone who was in the area around the time and who may have any dashcam footage which could assist us to get make contact.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 0148 of August 31.