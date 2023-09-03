Rishi Sunak joins King and Queen at Crathie Kirk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rishi Sunak joins King and Queen at Crathie Kirk

The Prime Minister is spending the weekend at the monarch's Balmoral estate.

By Alasdair Clark & Press Association
Rishi Sunak Crathie Kirk Balmoral
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak arrives at Crathie Kirk. Image: PA

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has joined the King and Queen at Crathie Kirk as he spends the weekend at Balmoral.

Mr Sunak was seen arriving at the church separately from Charles and Camilla before they attended the traditional Sunday service together.

The King, wearing a kilt, sat next to the Queen, who wore a green coat and hat and clutched a beige handbag on her lap, as they were driven to the 19th century parish church, which overlooks the River Dee.

They were also joined at the church by Charles’s sister the Princess Royal and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence.

The royals are days away from the first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s death and the King’s accession on September 8.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrive at Crathie Kirk, near Balmoral, for a Sunday church service. Image: PA
King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrive at Crathie Kirk, near Balmoral, for a Sunday church service. Image: PA

Mr Sunak’s stay at Balmoral Castle – an annual September tradition for sitting prime ministers – comes as he prepares for Parliament to return on Monday after the summer recess.

Charles followed his late mother’s custom by inviting the prime minister to join him at his Aberdeenshire retreat, where the royal family spend time each summer.

Former prime minister David Cameron once said there was not much “chillaxing” – chilling out and relaxing – at the castle, with the royals spending their time on outdoor pursuits.

Years of memories have been forged at Balmoral, including of family barbecues – where Prince Philip, the late duke of Edinburgh, did the cooking and the late queen did the washing-up.

Exterior view of Crathie Kirk.
The royals regularly attend services at Crathie Kirk.

At royal residences, servants meticulously unpack luggage for guests.

Cherie Blair said in her autobiography her son Leo was conceived at Balmoral after she left her contraception at home out of embarrassment before her annual weekend stay there with husband and then-prime minister Sir Tony Blair.

“In 1998 – I had been extremely disconcerted to discover that everything of mine had been unpacked,” she wrote.

“Not only my clothes, but the entire contents of my distinctly ancient toilet bag with its range of unmentionables.

“This year I had been a little more circumspect, and had not packed my contraceptive equipment out of sheer embarrassment.

“As usual up there, it had been bitterly cold, and what with one thing and another…”

