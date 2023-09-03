New Aberdour teen who became first girl to join north-east Boys’ Brigade on encounter with King Charles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New Aberdour teen who became first girl to join north-east Boys’ Brigade on encounter with King Charles

His Majesty presented members with a special baton at the Braemar Gathering to mark the Boys' Brigade 140th anniversary.

By Denny Andonova
Taylor Harper with The King and other Boys' Brigade members at the Braemar Gathering.
The King presented the Boys' Brigade with a special baton at the Braemar Gathering. Image: Denny Andonova and Kath Flannery / DC Thomson.

When Taylor Harper shook King Charles’ hand, she had to pinch herself to make sure it wasn’t all a dream.

As the first girl to join the Boys’ Brigade in the Buchan Battalion, it was only fitting she was the one to lead this memorable meeting upon the group’s 140th anniversary.

Donning the distinctive navy blue uniform, the 15-year-old, from New Aberdour, joined His Majesty with four of her comrades at the Braemar Gathering to mark the occasion.

Minutes before he was whisked off back to Balmoral Castle, The King presented her with a brass baton, topped with the Boys’ Brigade logo.

Members of the Boys’ Brigade celebrated the special occasion at the Braemar Gathering. Image: Denny Andonova/DC Thomson.

It contained a special message from him, congratulating the north branches on carrying on the long-standing traditions of teamwork and camaraderie among youngsters.

King Charles breaks the ice with ‘lots of laughs’

But for Taylor and her friends, the biggest reward was their brief but memorable encounter with The King himself.

Perhaps naturally, the boys and girls found the experience of meeting a royal up close a “bit scary” at first.

But His Majesty was quick to break the ice with a few jokes and put them at ease.

King Charles at the Braemar Gathering.
Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Taylor explained a bit more about the vital work the Boys’ Brigade and the Girls’ Association do and shared how much she’s learnt since she joined four years ago.

All of this was met with a kind smile and a few nods of approval by King Charles.

Taylor said: “I didn’t expect it to be so good, but I really enjoyed myself and The King was really nice.

“He just give me a lot of laughs, and I think he was really happy with what he heard.”

Taylor Harper said she has gained a wide variety of skills during her time with the Buchan Battalion. Image: Denny Andonova/DC Thomson.

Youngsters bonding with His Majesty over school experience and exams

Ruary McDonald, who has been with the Boys’ Brigade for 12 years, was no stranger to mingling with royals – having previously met the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip.

But meeting The King was a different experience all together.

The pair bonded over how daunting school can be sometimes and the stress of upcoming exams.

With a chuckle, His Majesty shared he is happy he no longer has to do any of that – given his troublesome time studying at Gordonstoun in Moray.

King Charles speaks to members of the Boys' Brigade at the Braemar Gathering.
King Charles speaking with Ruary, from Fraserburgh, about his time at school. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The 17-year-old, from Fraserburgh Academy, said: “I didn’t hear him at first, but he asked how school was going – saying it must be hard.

“It was quite shocking when we saw him coming down the stairs towards us. But he was really nice to us, and I’m glad I got to be there, representing the Boys’ Brigade.”

Baton begins hundreds-mile journey to mark Boys’ Brigade anniversary

The baton, which was previously used for the Buchan Batallion’s centenary celebrations in 1983, will now travel all across the north and north-east by foot, air and water.

It will visit all Boys’ Brigade companies north of Stonehaven, as well as community centres and landmarks, where The King’s message will be read out to all involved.

Michael Strachan, captain of 1st Rosehearty Boys Brigade and vice-president of the Boys’ Brigade North Scottish Area. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

President of the north area James Allan said: “Covering a large area – from cities to remote rural communities – the baton relay will give an opportunity for all to take part.

Starting with The King, we hope it will spread the good news of the Boys’ Brigade around the north and make our members feel more connected to other young people.”

‘It’s been an emotional year’: Queen remembered as King Charles continues family tradition at Braemar Gathering

