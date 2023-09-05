Exclusive: Aberdeen’s former John Lewis could soon become continental food market

Aberdeen’s empty John Lewis could “swiftly” be revived as a continental-style indoor produce market.

Those behind the ambitious plans have exclusively revealed their goal to The Press and Journal hours after the new owner of the huge George Street building was confirmed.

Aberdeen Multicultural Centre (AMC) and Aberdeen Climate Action (ACA) are pressing on with the proposals, hoping to help the environment by putting north-east food and drink in the shop window.

They revived the long-held dream in August, after previously pausing work due to the city’s own parallel multi-million-pound market plans.

Aberdeen hospitality firm McGinty’s was recently unveiled as the operator for the council’s venture on the former BHS site.

But now project leaders believe there is appetite for both.

Mystery finally solved as plans for John Lewis are revealed

AMC and ACA last month hinted at their prospective “terrific” venue, as they put their ideas to the public for feedback.

Many speculated that the former department store could be their preferred location

Clues like the mystery venue being close to Union Street, outside of the low emission zone and boasting car parking and lifts for producers tipped some off.

But only now are the consortium behind it confident enough in the talks to confirm the rumours.

It comes after EP Properties were unfurled as the new owner of the retail mausoleum on Tuesday morning.

The firm picked up the landmark store for around £270,000.

Crunch talks take place at venue hours after new owner is announced

The bones of an agreement are already in place with the millionaire property developers, The P&J understands.

Representatives from both sides met at the department store, known as Norco House, this afternoon to thrash out final terms.

If a deal can be agreed, the longest delay to getting the market open would be safety checks with authorities like environmental health.

‘We have a broad agreement in place – and could open swiftly’

The market would take up only the ground floor of the former department store.

Ahashan Habib, manager of Aberdeen Multicultural Centre, told The P&J: “We can now confirm that John Lewis is our target.

“We are hopeful, but there is no certainty in anything until a contract is signed.

“Discussions to finalise the finer details continue but we have a broad agreement in place.

“Aside from the required inspections, we could open swiftly if a contract can be agreed.”

How would a food market look in the old Aberdeen John Lewis building?

ACA and AMC teamed up in the hope of reducing north-east food mileage and celebrating the array of multi-ethnic foods made in this corner of the country.

In the designs, they have looked to the local markets of the continent for inspiration.

They want to make room for “possibly more” than 100 north-east producers.

And they promise special prominence for traders from within 75 miles of the Granite City.

It would be open every weekend, though some stalls could trade seven days.

Wholesale services for hospitality and grocery boxes for the public are some of the options being looked at.

There would also be space for customers to eat and drink, though the organisers have ruled out alcohol sales.

Turning Aberdeen John Lewis into market ‘has many positives’

Plans to turn the dormant shopping ziggurat into a bustling retail centre have been hailed as a way of boosting footfall.

Chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired Adrian Watson said: “The use of the former John Lewis building as a produce market, with its emphasis on supporting local producers, has many potential positives.

“We look forward to hearing more about these proposals in detail to see if there is anything we can do to add value.”

Consumers or would-be traders can let AMC and ACA know what they think of their plans.

Potential shoppers at a continental market in Aberdeen’s empty John Lewis store can do so here.

Meanwhile, local food and drink producers can give their thoughts here.