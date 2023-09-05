Exclusive: Aberdeen’s former John Lewis could soon become continental food market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Exclusive: Aberdeen’s former John Lewis could soon become continental food market

The news comes after it emerged that the building had been sold for a bargain basement £270,000.

By Alastair Gossip
The former Aberdeen John Lewis could finally have a new lease of life as a market
The former Aberdeen John Lewis could finally have a new lease of life. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

Aberdeen’s empty John Lewis could “swiftly” be revived as a continental-style indoor produce market.

Those behind the ambitious plans have exclusively revealed their goal to The Press and Journal hours after the new owner of the huge George Street building was confirmed.

Aberdeen Multicultural Centre (AMC) and Aberdeen Climate Action (ACA) are pressing on with the proposals, hoping to help the environment by putting north-east food and drink in the shop window.

They revived the long-held dream in August, after previously pausing work due to the city’s own parallel multi-million-pound market plans.

Aberdeen hospitality firm McGinty’s was recently unveiled as the operator for the council’s venture on the former BHS site.

But now project leaders believe there is appetite for both.

Plans for a new, year-round, indoor market in Aberdeen will look to emulate European leaders, like Riga's Central Market, in a drive to lower food mileage. Image: Ben Hendry/Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Plans for a new, year-round, indoor market in Aberdeen will look to emulate European leaders, like Riga’s Central Market, in a drive to lower food mileage. Aberdeen Climate Action director Alison Stuart is a driving force behind the scheme. Image: Ben Hendry/Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Mystery finally solved as plans for John Lewis are revealed

AMC and ACA last month hinted at their prospective “terrific” venue, as they put their ideas to the public for feedback.

Many speculated that the former department store could be their preferred location

Clues like the mystery venue being close to Union Street, outside of the low emission zone and boasting car parking and lifts for producers tipped some off.

The old John Lewis has lain empty since a vaccination clinic moved to the Bon Accord Centre this summer.
The old John Lewis has lain empty since a vaccination clinic moved to the Bon Accord Centre this summer. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

But only now are the consortium behind it confident enough in the talks to confirm the rumours.

It comes after EP Properties were unfurled as the new owner of the retail mausoleum on Tuesday morning.

The firm picked up the landmark store for around £270,000.

Crunch talks take place at venue hours after new owner is announced

The bones of an agreement are already in place with the millionaire property developers, The P&J understands.

Representatives from both sides met at the department store, known as Norco House, this afternoon to thrash out final terms.

If a deal can be agreed, the longest delay to getting the market open would be safety checks with authorities like environmental health.

We revealed the plans in August, but organisers at the time were tight-lipped about the destination they had in mind. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson

‘We have a broad agreement in place – and could open swiftly’

The market would take up only the ground floor of the former department store.

Ahashan Habib, manager of Aberdeen Multicultural Centre, told The P&J: “We can now confirm that John Lewis is our target.

“We are hopeful, but there is no certainty in anything until a contract is signed.

“Discussions to finalise the finer details continue but we have a broad agreement in place.

“Aside from the required inspections, we could open swiftly if a contract can be agreed.”

The plans could bring struggling George Street a major boost. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

How would a food market look in the old Aberdeen John Lewis building?

ACA and AMC teamed up in the hope of reducing north-east food mileage and celebrating the array of multi-ethnic foods made in this corner of the country.

In the designs, they have looked to the local markets of the continent for inspiration.

They want to make room for “possibly more” than 100 north-east producers.

And they promise special prominence for traders from within 75 miles of the Granite City.

The ground floor was turned into a vaccination clinic in the summer of 2021. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

It would be open every weekend, though some stalls could trade seven days.

Wholesale services for hospitality and grocery boxes for the public are some of the options being looked at.

There would also be space for customers to eat and drink, though the organisers have ruled out alcohol sales.

Do you think the plans can help save Aberdeen city centre? Let us know in our comments section below

Turning Aberdeen John Lewis into market ‘has many positives’

Plans to turn the dormant shopping ziggurat into a bustling retail centre have been hailed as a way of boosting footfall.

Chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired Adrian Watson said: “The use of the former John Lewis building as a produce market, with its emphasis on supporting local producers, has many potential positives.

“We look forward to hearing more about these proposals in detail to see if there is anything we can do to add value.”

The old John Lewis is being turned into a new Aberdeen market
The NHS vacated the building in June. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

Consumers or would-be traders can let AMC and ACA know what they think of their plans.

Potential shoppers at a continental market in Aberdeen’s empty John Lewis store can do so here.

Meanwhile, local food and drink producers can give their thoughts here.

The future of Aberdeen

