Breaking: John Lewis building in Aberdeen sold to millionaire

Aberdeen’s former John Lewis Store is officially off the market after being sold for just over £270,000.

Millionaire property developer EP Properties, led by Zakir Issa, have become the new owners of the city centre premises.

The landmark deal is the second purchase of its kind for the developers, who became the proud new owners of the city’s Bon Accord shopping centre in April.

The deal marks a milestone for the future of Norco House following the closure of the department store John Lewis in August 2021.

More to follow.