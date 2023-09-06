Big Manny’s Pizza named as Scottish finalist for restaurant of the year awards

Aberdeen-based Big Manny’s Pizza is in the running to win £100,000 after being named as the Scottish finalist for a national restaurant award.

The nine finalists of the Uber Eats UK and Ireland Restaurant Awards were announced on Tuesday following a public vote.

They are now all in with the chance of being crowned the best in the business at a reception in London on October 5.

Uber Eats is offering £200,000 to be shared among the national finalists, with half of the money to be invested into the restaurant of the year.

Big Manny’s Pizza was launched by Philip Adams, his brother Ashley Adams and Calum Wright from the kitchen at The Adam Lounge on Aberdeen’s Holburn Street in October 2020.

Next month, the team will travel to London to cook up some of their pizzas for an all-star panel of judges.

This year, the panel includes Bake Off judge, Prue Leith, and Masterchef: The Professionals judge, Monica Galetti.

Aberdeen customers vote for award

Mr Adams, owner of Big Manny’s, said: “We’re delighted to have won the Scottish category at the Uber Eats restaurant awards and are looking forward to competing against the finalists in London.

“We’d like to extend a huge thanks to everyone who took the time to vote for us. We owe so much of our success to our loyal customers and fanbase.

“The prize money on offer would help accelerate our growth plans and help to put more of our NYC Style pizzas in Uber Eats baskets across Scotland and the UK.”

Alongside the restaurant of the year, the judging panel will also hand out awards for the top female chef and the best sustainable and health-focused businesses.

Matthew Price, general manager for the UK, Ireland and northern Europe at Uber Eats, added: “The competition this year was fierce, which makes it an even more impressive achievement for Big Manny’s to be named as our Scottish finalist.

“Based in Aberdeen, Big Manny’s specialise in NYC-style 18-inch pizzas. I’m looking forward to trying one of their iconic pizzas when the team join us in London in October for the awards. Huge congratulations to Big Manny’s.”