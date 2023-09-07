Helicopter flies low over Aberdeen in early hours in response to police incident

A coastguard helicopter flying low over Aberdeen this morning had been called in response after concerns were raised for a man.
Residents across the city reported hearing the aircraft in the early hours of today.
It is believed the chopper, which is understood to have been an Inverness-based helicopter, was in a search pattern over the Hazlehead area.
One reader told the Press and Journal: “We live in Kingswells and it woke us up at about 4.30am. It was so loud, dogs were barking.
“It stayed really low over Kingswells for a while and then went away, I think towards the beach.”
The coastguard told the Press and Journal the helicopter had been requested by police.
Police confirmed the aircraft was requested after concerns were raised for a man in Aberdeen, who has since been traced.
