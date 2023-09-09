Concerns grow for girl, 13, reported missing from Fraserburgh

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Concerns grow for girl, 13, reported missing from Fraserburgh

Perla Cerneckaite was last seen in the area on Friday evening.

By Ellie Milne
Perla Cerneckaite
Police have launched a public appeal to help trace Perla Cerneckaite. Image: Police Scotland.

A 13-year-old girl has been reported missing from Fraserburgh.

Perla Cerneckaite was last seen in the Old Strichen Road area at about 6.45pm on Friday.

She was reported missing to police when she failed to return home.

Officers have carried out “extensive inquiries” and established she has connections in Peterhead so believe she may have travelled there.

Appeal to trace missing teenager

Police are now appealing to the public for any additional information to help trace her.

Perla is described as being about 5ft 2ins tall and of a stocky build with brown hair.

She was wearing a grey Adidas top with blue shorts and white trainers when last seen.

Constable Jamie MacKay said: “Our concern for Perla is growing as no-one has seen or heard from her.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have seen Perla or who has any information on her whereabouts to contact us. I would also ask Perla, if she sees this appeal, to get in touch with us.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident number 4694 of September 8.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Food and drink writer Karla Sinclair, pictured, has scoured Aberdeenshire for the cheapest whippy ice creams. Image: Karla Sinclair
From Cullen to Stonehaven, where did I find the cheapest whippy ice cream in…
Derrick Henderson, 74, admitted sexually assaulting and attacking a woman at the Station Hotel in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson.
Keith sex assault OAP 'ashamed' as he's sentenced for pushing woman down hotel stairs
Jay Greengrass. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
How Fettercairn mum of three went from RAF pilot to award-winning marmalade maker
The incredible views on offer at Allanshill. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
After a country escape with hearty (and hefty) dishes? You won't regret visiting Allanshill…
Morag MacRae lying on a hospital bed with a medical tube.
'Without those doctors I'd be dead': Aberdeenshire mum-of-three given 3D printed skull after brain…
There was a warm Aberdeen welcome for visitors at Offshore Europe 2023.
Video: Around 30,000 people attend ‘electric’ Offshore Europe 2023
People in hard hats and fluorescent jackets standing outside the Baird Family Hospital.
NHS Grampian partners with Sands to design new facility for bereaved families
North Sea Transition Authority chief executive Stuart Payne.
Stuart Payne: Oil and gas are no longer the only show in town
Liam McIlvanney
Liam McIlvanney explores why Scottish crime novels are thriving as he prepares for Aberdeen's…
Mourners line the route of the Queen's cortege in Aberdeenshire
The Voice of the North: A time to remember The Queen - and to…

Conversation