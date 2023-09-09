Concerns grow for girl, 13, reported missing from Fraserburgh

A 13-year-old girl has been reported missing from Fraserburgh.

Perla Cerneckaite was last seen in the Old Strichen Road area at about 6.45pm on Friday.

She was reported missing to police when she failed to return home.

Officers have carried out “extensive inquiries” and established she has connections in Peterhead so believe she may have travelled there.

Appeal to trace missing teenager

Police are now appealing to the public for any additional information to help trace her.

Perla is described as being about 5ft 2ins tall and of a stocky build with brown hair.

She was wearing a grey Adidas top with blue shorts and white trainers when last seen.

Constable Jamie MacKay said: “Our concern for Perla is growing as no-one has seen or heard from her.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have seen Perla or who has any information on her whereabouts to contact us. I would also ask Perla, if she sees this appeal, to get in touch with us.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident number 4694 of September 8.