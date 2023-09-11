Brochers wanted to star in new feature film that will be shot in Buchan

Are you from the Broch and looking to get into acting? Now is your chance as a new film to be shot in Fraserburgh is looking for cast.

The feature film, “Never Seen the Sea”, plans to film in the Buchan town and nearby Pennan – synonymous with the Local Hero movie – in November.

Its director is Stroma Cairns, who directed the Bafta winning BBC Three series Mood, and is her first feature film.

BBC Breakout 'Mood' Beats 'This Is Going To Hurt' To Win Best Mini-Series – BAFTA TV Awards https://t.co/SpE8h43nAQ pic.twitter.com/cbdtSMXvJC — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) May 14, 2023

Although they are in “early pre-production”, film planners are looking for two locally based (Fraserburgh/Pennan) residents for two different supporting roles in the movie.

Kahleen Crawford Casting – who are conducting the search – said that they are not needed for all of filming in the paid role, with no experience needed.

The two characters that are needed is one male and female.

Sandy is a male who is aged between 16-18 and is described as being charismatic, comedic, street smart and fearless.

As well as this, he is also a livewire and is able to handle himself, but is charming with it.

A female is needed to play Jessie who is in her early 40s and is Sandy’s mum.

‘Important to Stroma that we find people from the local area’

Described as “a small role”, it comes at a very important moment in the film, with the actress needing to look old enough to have a 16-18-year-old son.

A spokeswoman for Kathleen Crawsford said: “It is important to Stroma that we find people from the local area in Fraserburgh/Pennan, so it’s a great opportunity for someone to act in a feature film.

“We are asking that anyone who is interested apply via the search@kahleencrawford.com email only, so we can keep the applications focused and not get lost with our other projects. We don’t want to miss anyone.”

In the email to apply, people must include their name, age, phone number and where they are located.

As well as this, a recent clear photo(s) is required (including a full-length one) and a short, two to three minute introductory video with a bit about themselves, such as job, hobbies, family etc.