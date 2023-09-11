King Charles to visit Tomintoul to learn about heritage and housing projects

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
King Charles to visit Tomintoul to learn about heritage and housing projects

The monarch will visit initiatives aimed at preserving the community's past while also securing its future.

David Mackay By David Mackay
King Charles laughing while looking off to camera's left.
King Charles is due to the visit Tomintoul while in Scotland. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

King Charles will visit Tomintoul this week to learn more about the history of the rural community and efforts to keep it alive.

The tiny Cairngorm village is one of the highest in Scotland at an altitude 1,130ft with a population that has dwindled from nearly 2,000 to about 750 over the last 200 years.

About 10 years ago the Tomintoul and Glenlivet Development Trust was formed to fight an economic decline in the area.

This week King Charles will visit Tomintoul to learn more about efforts to preserve the area’s past while building a sustainable future.

The monarch is currently staying at Balmoral as part of the royal family’s traditional visit to their private home in Scotland.

Housing and heritage drive in Tomintoul

During his visit to the village on Wednesday King Charles will visit the Tomintoul and Glenlivet Disovery Centre.

The building was previously known as the Tomintoul Museum until it was saved from closure by the community in 2017.

Exterior view of Tomintoul and Glenlivet Discovery Centre.
Tomintoul and Glenlivet Discovery Centre was saved by locals after being closed by Moray Council. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

It has since underwent a significant refurbishment since being transferred from Moray Council to locals and now includes the village post office and a food larder.

Attractions inside the building include a whisky-inspired virtual reality exhibit and the history of the Tomintoul Coat, which dates from the 1820s and one belonged to a customs officer on the trail of illegal whisky smugglers.

The King will then visit an affordable housing project on the site of the village’s former secondary school.

Tomintoul and Glenlivet Development Trust has secured grants to buy the land from Moray Council for 12 affordable houses.

It is hoped the investment will give families the opportunity to stay in the area, instead of being forced to look elsewhere, as well as attracting people to the area.

