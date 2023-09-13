Roof collapse on Aberdeen building as fire crews tackle blaze for nine hours

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Roof collapse on Aberdeen building as fire crews tackle blaze for nine hours

Fire crews remain at the scene of the fire on Albyn Place.

By Louise Glen
A fire on Albyn Street in Aberdeen
A fire on Albyn Street started around 9.30pm on Tuesday night. Image: Rebecca Buchan/ DC Thomson.

Two fire crews are still in attendance at a fire in an office building on Albyn Place in Aberdeen city centre

The fire started around 9.30pm on Tuesday night, with two crews still at the scene.

At the peak of the blaze six pumps were at the scene, and SSE were called to isolate power to the building.

At 11.30pm last night, fire crews reported that the roof collapsed.

Fire crews remain on the scene at Albyn Place. Image: Rebecca Buchan/ DC Thomson.

While a “stop sign” was sent through at 5.30am this morning, two crews remain on the scene.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said emergency service vehicles remained at the scene on Albyn Place. 

Fire crews are still at the scene on Albyn Place

She said: “We are still at the scene of the fire.

“Overnight six pumps were at the scene and crews called for a height appliance at 10.20pm.

“Crews used two jets, breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet.

“At 10.30pm SSE was called to isolate power in the building. A water tower was also used.

“At 11.30pm a message was received from crews to say the roof had collapsed.”

It is understood the building is an unoccupied building.

The fire service confirmed that no one was injured in the blaze.

A police spokeswoman said: “Officers are assisting with traffic management this morning. SFRS is still on the scene and Albyn Place is closed.

“Police were notified around 9.45pm yesterday.”

A fire on Albyn Street in Aberdeen.

The fire started around 9.30pm on Tuesday night. Image: Rebecca Buchan/ DC Thomson.Albyn Place remains closed to traffic.

