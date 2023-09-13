Roof collapse on Aberdeen building as fire crews tackle blaze for nine hours

Two fire crews are still in attendance at a fire in an office building on Albyn Place in Aberdeen city centre

The fire started around 9.30pm on Tuesday night, with two crews still at the scene.

At the peak of the blaze six pumps were at the scene, and SSE were called to isolate power to the building.

At 11.30pm last night, fire crews reported that the roof collapsed.

While a “stop sign” was sent through at 5.30am this morning, two crews remain on the scene.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said emergency service vehicles remained at the scene on Albyn Place.

Fire crews are still at the scene on Albyn Place

She said: “We are still at the scene of the fire.

“Overnight six pumps were at the scene and crews called for a height appliance at 10.20pm.

“Crews used two jets, breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet.

“At 10.30pm SSE was called to isolate power in the building. A water tower was also used.

“At 11.30pm a message was received from crews to say the roof had collapsed.”

It is understood the building is an unoccupied building.

The fire service confirmed that no one was injured in the blaze.

A police spokeswoman said: “Officers are assisting with traffic management this morning. SFRS is still on the scene and Albyn Place is closed.

“Police were notified around 9.45pm yesterday.”

The fire started around 9.30pm on Tuesday night. Image: Rebecca Buchan/ DC Thomson.Albyn Place remains closed to traffic.