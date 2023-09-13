Concerns for Inverness man missing since Sunday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Concerns for Inverness man missing since Sunday

Rhys Wilkin was last seen with a large suitcase in the city centre.

By Louise Glen
Rhys Wilkin has been reported missing from Inverness.
Rhys Wilkin has been reported missing from Inverness. Image: Police Scotland.

Police are appealing for a missing man last seen in Inverness with a large suitcase to contact them.

Rhys Wilkin, 47, was last seen on Sunday at 10.30pm in Inverness city centre.

Police are now appealing for information about his whereabouts – or for him to contact them to let them know he is safe.

In a statement, officers said: “We are appealing for information to help trace Rhys Wilkin, 47, who has been reported missing from Inverness.

“Rhys was last seen around 10.30pm on Sunday, 10 September, 2023, in the city centre area.”

Officers said they were concerned for his welfare and are urging anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact police.

He is described as around 5ft 7ins, of slim build with shaven hair.

The last time he was seen he was wearing a hoodie and carrying a large suitcase.

Anyone who thinks they may have seen Rhys or has any information that may help trace him is urged to call 101 quoting reference 3474 of September 12

