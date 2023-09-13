Concerns for Inverness man missing since Sunday

Police are appealing for a missing man last seen in Inverness with a large suitcase to contact them.

Rhys Wilkin, 47, was last seen on Sunday at 10.30pm in Inverness city centre.

Police are now appealing for information about his whereabouts – or for him to contact them to let them know he is safe.

In a statement, officers said: “We are appealing for information to help trace Rhys Wilkin, 47, who has been reported missing from Inverness.

“Rhys was last seen around 10.30pm on Sunday, 10 September, 2023, in the city centre area.”

Officers said they were concerned for his welfare and are urging anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact police.

He is described as around 5ft 7ins, of slim build with shaven hair.

The last time he was seen he was wearing a hoodie and carrying a large suitcase.

Anyone who thinks they may have seen Rhys or has any information that may help trace him is urged to call 101 quoting reference 3474 of September 12