Cyclist taken to hospital after being hit by a car on King Street in Aberdeen

A cyclist has been taken to hospital after being struck by a car on King Street.

Emergency services were called to the scene on King Street in Aberdeen today at 4.15pm after a male cyclist was hit by a car.

Reports on social media say as many as five police cars and one ambulance attended near Mary Elmslie Court.

Heavy traffic built up on the road while the incident was ongoing.

The male cyclist was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary to be checked over following the collision.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 4.15pm on Wednesday, September 13, police were called to a report of a cyclist being struck by a car on King Street, Aberdeen.

“Emergency services attended and the male cyclist was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary to be checked over.”