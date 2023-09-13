Cyclist taken to hospital after being hit by a car on King Street in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Cyclist taken to hospital after being hit by a car on King Street in Aberdeen

Heavy traffic built up on the road while the incident was ongoing.

By Lottie Hood
King Street in Aberdeen near Mary Elmslie Court
Police were called to the scene at 4.15pm today. Image: Google Street View.

A cyclist has been taken to hospital after being struck by a car on King Street.

Emergency services were called to the scene on King Street in Aberdeen today at 4.15pm after a male cyclist was hit by a car.

Reports on social media say as many as five police cars and one ambulance attended near Mary Elmslie Court.

Heavy traffic built up on the road while the incident was ongoing.

The male cyclist was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary to be checked over following the collision.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 4.15pm on Wednesday, September 13, police were called to a report of a cyclist being struck by a car on King Street, Aberdeen.

“Emergency services attended and the male cyclist was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary to be checked over.”

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Fire crews at Aberdeen University after it was evacuated.
Aberdeen University evacuated twice following reports of 'strong chemical smell'
Michael Parker admitted three charges of sexual assault at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Pensioner groped pupils and mum in photo booth at school dance
A concept image of a redeveloped Aberdeen Market. Image: Supplied by Aberdeen City Council/Halliday Fraser Munro
10 food and drink units I want to see open in new Aberdeen Market…
Colin Mackay has slammed the "butchery" of the trees on Spademill Road. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen City Council accused of 'butchering' West End trees
The bedroom in Apartment 2, 10 North Silver Street Aberdeen
Luxurious Aberdeen apartment up for grabs for £320,000
Councillor Richard Brooks was left "stunned" by comments made about Walker Road Nursery. Image: Michael McCosh/DC Thomson
Shock as report reveals children at risk of escaping from Torry and Northfield nurseries
Belmont Cinema
Aberdeen movie fans launching £2m plans to bring Belmont Cinema back to life
Raymond Adibe Chisom was back in court after he was found guilty of threatening behaviour towards his ex-partner.
Former law student who abused partner back in court for breaching order not to…
The cast will sing some of Bob Marley's biggest hits when the show arrives at P&J Live.
Everything you need to know about Legend – The Music of Bob Marley at…
Aberdeen band members from Glitz.
Aberdeen band Glitz record inspiring medley for Clan's 40th Birthday Ball