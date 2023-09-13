Aberdeen University evacuated twice following reports of ‘strong chemical smell’

Aberdeen University was evacuated twice in the space of a couple of hours today.

Students and members of staff were forced to leave the building earlier today, with fire crews attending the scene.

Reports from students at the university’s Student Union building describe a strong chemical smell with some believing there was a potential gas leak.

However, it was later confirmed both evacuations were false alarms.

People stood outside for 40 minutes

Bystanders said the first evacuation took place at around 3pm, with students being told to leave the building.

After being let back in, the building was evacuated for a second time, just two hours later.

People were stood outside for around 40 minutes, as two fire crews arrived on scene shortly after 5.30pm.

It was later reported as a false alarm by the fire service and university.

A fire spokesman said: “Two fire crews were called to the scene at 5.35pm and left the scene at 5.58pm. It was a false alarm.”

It is understood the first alarm activation was due to a fault with the detector, which was dealt with by staff.

SGN have been contacted to comment.