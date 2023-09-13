Aberdeen University evacuated twice following reports of ‘strong chemical smell’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen University evacuated twice following reports of ‘strong chemical smell’

The university was evacuated twice in the space of two hours.

By Shanay Taylor
Fire crews at Aberdeen University after it was evacuated.
Aberdeen University was evacuated. Image: Josh Pizzuto-Pomaco.

Aberdeen University was evacuated twice in the space of a couple of hours today.

Students and members of staff were forced to leave the building earlier today, with fire crews attending the scene.

Reports from students at the university’s Student Union building describe a strong chemical smell with some believing there was a potential gas leak.

However, it was later confirmed both evacuations were false alarms.

Fire crews attended the scene.
Fire crews attended the scene at the university. Image: Josh Pizzuto-Pomaco.

People stood outside for 40 minutes

Bystanders said the first evacuation took place at around 3pm, with students being told to leave the building.

After being let back in, the building was evacuated for a second time, just two hours later.

People were stood outside for around 40 minutes, as two fire crews arrived on scene shortly after 5.30pm.

Aberdeen University was evacuated twice.
The building was evacuated twice in the space of two hours. Image: Josh Pizzuto-Pomaco.

It was later reported as a false alarm by the fire service and university.

A fire spokesman said: “Two fire crews were called to the scene at 5.35pm and left the scene at 5.58pm. It was a false alarm.”

It is understood the first alarm activation was due to a fault with the detector, which was dealt with by staff.

SGN have been contacted to comment.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

King Street in Aberdeen near Mary Elmslie Court
Cyclist taken to hospital after being hit by a car on King Street in…
Michael Parker admitted three charges of sexual assault at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Pensioner groped pupils and mum in photo booth at school dance
A concept image of a redeveloped Aberdeen Market. Image: Supplied by Aberdeen City Council/Halliday Fraser Munro
10 food and drink units I want to see open in new Aberdeen Market…
Colin Mackay has slammed the "butchery" of the trees on Spademill Road. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen City Council accused of 'butchering' West End trees
The bedroom in Apartment 2, 10 North Silver Street Aberdeen
Luxurious Aberdeen apartment up for grabs for £320,000
Councillor Richard Brooks was left "stunned" by comments made about Walker Road Nursery. Image: Michael McCosh/DC Thomson
Shock as report reveals children at risk of escaping from Torry and Northfield nurseries
Belmont Cinema
Aberdeen movie fans launching £2m plans to bring Belmont Cinema back to life
Raymond Adibe Chisom was back in court after he was found guilty of threatening behaviour towards his ex-partner.
Former law student who abused partner back in court for breaching order not to…
The cast will sing some of Bob Marley's biggest hits when the show arrives at P&J Live.
Everything you need to know about Legend – The Music of Bob Marley at…
Aberdeen band members from Glitz.
Aberdeen band Glitz record inspiring medley for Clan's 40th Birthday Ball