Part of Aberdeen city centre street taped off by police

Part of an Aberdeen city centre street has been taped off by police.

Police are currently in attendance at an incident on John Street.

The area has been completely cordoned off on John Street between Charlotte Street and George Street.

A local resident has said there are four police vans and six officers currently at the scene alongside plain clothes officers.

The nature of the incident is unknown at this time.

The cordon has been placed outside of Spice of Asia next to Empire beauty salon and Black White barbers close to Kirsty Blackman MP offices.

More as we get it.