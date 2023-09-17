Clint Lancaster concedes better team won as Aberdeen Women beaten 4-0 by Celtic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Clint Lancaster concedes better team won as Aberdeen Women beaten 4-0 by Celtic

The Dons battled against Celtic at Balmoral Stadium, but suffered their second SWPL defeat of the week.

By Sophie Goodwin
Aberdeen's Hannah Stewart battles with Celtic's Caitlin Hayes in a SWPL match at Balmoral Stadium.
Aberdeen's Hannah Stewart battles with Celtic's Caitlin Hayes. Image: Shutterstock.

Clint Lancaster believes the better team won as Aberdeen Women were beaten 4-0 by Celtic at Balmoral Stadium.

The Dons had defended resolutely for the opening 40 minutes, but it was Celtic who took the lead five minutes before half-time through a Chloe Craig header.

Fran Alonso’s side doubled their advantage after 75 minutes with a close-range Shen Menglu effort.

It was two goals in quick succession as subsitute Jenny Smith netted Celtic’s third only two minutes later, before she added another in the 85th minute.

The defeat means Aberdeen drop to seventh in the SWPL ahead of the international break, while Celtic sit second – one point behind, but with a game in hand over leaders Rangers – with their 100% record still intact.

Lancaster said: “On the whole, they had a lot more of the ball than us, had more chances and were just the better team.

“Celtic are a very good team – our plan was to stick in there and have a good go. At 1-0 at half-time we said let’s see how far we can go with it and see if we can go and get something back.

Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster.
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster. Image: Shutterstock.

“It’s been a tough couple of games for us and with injuries. After the injuries we come and play Celtic, and that’s not ideal.

“As a group I thought we did well, but it was going to be a hard ask for us. It wasn’t to be for us, so now we just have to move on from that,”

Dons have to put in defensive shift against Celtic

Lancaster made three changes from Wednesday’s defeat to Hibernian, as goalkeeper Annalisa McCann and midfielder Phoebe Murray made their first starts of the season, while defender Aimee Black also came into the starting XI.

The first real chance of the came after 13 minutes when Celtic’s Natalie Ross, who hails from Ellon, shoved Black off the ball to play through Amy Gallacher.

Gallacher, who has just been called up to her first senior Scotland squad, was denied by a last-ditch block from Dons skipper Nadine Hanssen, before McCann gathered Kelly Clark’s header from the resulting corner.

The same Celtic duo linked up again with Gallacher finding an incoming Ross at the back post, but she sliced her effort over the bar.

Aberdeen midfielder Phoebe Murray battles with Celtic's Colette Cavanagh in a SWPL match at Balmoral Stadium.
Aberdeen midfielder Phoebe Murray battles with Celtic’s Colette Cavanagh. Image: Shutterstock.

After 25 minutes, Nour Imane Addi, who was unmarked in the Dons box, saw her shot diverted wide thanks to an Aberdeen deflection.

Celtic should have been 1-0 up after 32 minutes if it had not been for a superb stop from McCann. Colette Cavanagh found Kit Loferski in the box, but her effort was clawed out of the air and off the line by the young Dons goalkeeper.

Aberdeen had done well to keep Celtic at bay, but the away side finally got the opener after 40 minutes with Craig heading home the rebound after Addi’s initial shot came back off post.

Celtic went close to doubling their advantage when Gallacher hit the post with a curling effort right on the stroke of the half-time whistle.

In the second half, the Dons enjoyed a decent spell in possession during the opening stages which resulted in their first opportunity to trouble Chloe Logan in the Celtic goal, however, Hannah Stewart was called offside as she unleashed her strike.

Gallacher almost got herself on the scoresheet for Celtic’s second, but was again denied by the woodwork as her sliced effort clipped the post.

Celtic celebrate Chloe Craig's opener against Aberdeen at Balmoral Stadium.
Celtic celebrate Chloe Craig’s opener at Balmoral Stadium. Image: Shutterstock.

Another Celtic chance was cut out by some impressive Aberdeen defending when Black made a superb block to divert Maria McAneny’s shot a couple yards out from the back post.

A moment of individual brilliance saw Celtic double their advantage as Menglu twisted and turned in the box before slotting the ball beyond McCann at her near post.

It was another solo moment which saw Celtic go 3-0 up with second-half substitute Smith nicking the ball in midfield before hitting a strike which soared into the back of the Aberdeen goal.

Smith secured her brace as she scored Celtic’s fourth with another superb strike from just outside the area.

It took until the 88th minute for Aberdeen to win their first corner of the match, but Francesca Ogilvie’s inswinger evaded all the red shirts in the Celtic box, as the Dons finished the match without a single shot on target.

