Aberdeen company says it is saving oil and gas industry millions

KCI is among a raft of north-east businesses heading for a big trade event in Abu Dhabi next month.

By Keith Findlay
Kevin Watt, managing director, KCI.
Kevin Watt, managing director, KCI. Image: Bold St Media

Oilfield technology and services firm Kinetics Controls & Innovation (KCI), of Aberdeen, is among a raft of north-east businesses gearing up for a major trade show in the Middle East.

Dyce-based well integrity specialist KCI will use next month’s event to show how it can help oil and gas producers in the region save millions of pounds.

It claims its leak sealing technology has already saved one industry client more than £8 million through “quick, safe and rigless” repairs.

Middle East ‘continues to be a pivotal hub’ for global oil and gas industry

KCI is hoping cost-cutting potential like this will prove a winner among buyers at the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition & Conference (Adipec) event from October 2-5.

Kevin Watt, the firm’s managing director, said: “We are delighted to be part of Adipec 2023, and look forward to showcasing our innovative solutions to the global oil and gas community.

“As the Middle East continues to be a pivotal hub for the industry, KCI is committed to enhancing operations and ensuring sustainability.”

KCI describes itself as a global provider of bespoke engineered leak sealing solutions for mature or aging oil and gas facilities.

It has developed its product range specifically to address challenges like aging infrastructure, harsh environments and corrosive fluids. Its sealants can isolate wellheads and other critical components to stop leaks and ensure continued production.

Steve Raffan and Shawn Main, technical services manager and pipeline isolation specialist respectively at KCI will be joined at Adipec by Jomon Jonny, the firm’s United Arab Emirates-based technical business development manager.

What is Adipec?

Adipec is the largest oil and gas exhibition in the Middle East, attracting more than 150,000 attendees annually.

More than 2,200 companies from around the world will be at this year’s event to showcase the latest strategies and innovations that are “defining the future of energy”.

The exhibition will feature 54 national oil/energy companies and independents, as well as 30 international exhibiting country pavilions across four specialised industry areas.

KCI’s stand will be located in the decarbonisation zone in an area hosted by its international representative, Euro Mechanical.

Several north-east companies, including Ace Winches and Vulcan Completion Products UK, will be exhibiting through their Middle East subsidiaries. Scottish Development International, part of Scottish Enterprise, will also have a stand.

Other north-east firms exhibiting at Adipec include:

  • Brimmond, Kintore
  • Cable Solutions Woldwide, Inverurie
  • Completion Products, Inverurie
  • Deep Casing Tools, Westhill, near Aberedeen
  • ERM, Aberdeen
  • EthosEnergy, Aberdeen
  • Exceed Energy, Aberdeen
  • Exploration & Production Information Company, Aberdeen
  • Fennex, Aberdeen
  • Fifth Ring, Aberdeen
  • Greene Tweed & Co, Aberdeen
  • Harvest Technology (UK), Aberdeen
  • HRH Geology, Aberdeen
  • Hydrovolve UK, Aberdeen
  • ICR Integrity, Aberdeen
  • Impact Selector, Blackburn, near Aberdeen
  • Innovo Engineering and Construction, Aberdeen
  • JBS Group, Peterhead
  • Kaseum Technology, Aberdeen
  • Kenera Energy Solutions, Portlethen, near Aberdeen
  • Maxwell Oil Tools, Aberdeen
  • Namaka Subsea/Namaka Compliance, Aberdeen
  • Net Zero Technology Centre, Aberdeen
  • Norco Group, Aberdeen
  • Oceaneering International Services, Aberdeen
  • OGV Energy, Aberdeen
  • PD&MS Group, Aberdeen
  • Petrasco, Aberdeen
  • Premier Corex, Aberdeen
  • Reactive Downhole Tools, Aberdeen
  • Rollstud, Aberdeen
  • RPS Energy, Aberdeen
  • Rubberatkins, Aberdeen
  • Safelift Offshore, Kemnay
  • Tems International, Aberdeen
  • TWMA, Aberdeen
  • Whittaker Group, Stonehaven
  • Wood, Aberdeen
  • Xodus Group, Aberdeen

