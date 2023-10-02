David Jackson: Incredible tourism opportunity beckons for north-east

Aberdeen will host VisitScotland Connect, our flagship travel trade event, in both 2024 and 2025.

The city and north-east region as a whole have an incredible opportunity to capitalise on being the focus of some of the biggest travel companies and tour operators in the world.

The success of the inaugural VisitScotland Connect event earlier this year was testament to the world-class venue and facilities that Aberdeen now boasts in P&J Live.

It was also a timely reminder of some of the huge strides the region has made and continues to make as a result of major investments in its tourism offer.

Transformational investment

Over the past decade, Aberdeen has seen major transformational investment in some of its biggest tourism assets. This includes multi-million-pound redevelopments of the art gallery, Provost Skene’s House, Greyhope Bay, Union Terrace Gardens and, of course, P&J Live.

Recent completion of the new south harbour means Aberdeen is welcoming larger cruise ships for the first time. This same investment has paved the way for the city to play host to the Tall Ships Races in 2025.

Aberdeen already boasts a growing portfolio of major events, including Spectra, the Nuart festival and European Pipe Band Championships.

And it’s not just the Granite City that is benefiting from tourism-centred investment. Levelling Up funding of £20 million is expected to transform Macduff Marine Aquarium and create a new cultural quarter and museum in Peterhead.

The multi-million-pound North East Adventure Tourism project also continues to gain momentum. Meanwhile, Tarland Trails 2 is just one example of an ambitious programme that’s looking to transform the region into a world-class adventure tourism destination.

In Moray Speyside, a £30m-plus project is under way to transform the centre of Elgin.

There are plans for a new cultural quarter in the town, while the Moray Firth Route is also being promoted to stimulate tourism growth in the area.

These are just some of the examples of transformational projects that are under way in the region and recognition, without doubt, of the increasingly important role tourism and the visitor economy can play in supporting the region’s future economic prosperity.

Renowned for being Scotland’s “castle country”, with more than 260 castles, stately homes and ruins, the north-east is continually working to expand its tourism offering.

The region plays host to a plethora of festivals across many genres each year, including Aberdeen Restaurant Week and Jazz Festival, as well as the Granite City’s Provenance and Sound festivals and Christmas village.

Tourism helps to create new jobs and sustainable communities

Every time visitors – whether here for a day or longer – use a restaurant, order a drink at the bar or buy a souvenir to remember their holiday experience, they are contributing to our economy. This in turn is creating jobs and sustaining communities, which is vitally important for the long-term growth of our industry.

Autumn marked the start of our awards season. The Aberdeen City and Shire Thistle Awards were held last month, ahead of the national finals in Edinburgh in December.

The north-east celebrated great success last year, bringing home no fewer than three Scottish Thistle Awards. I look forward to seeing more north-east businesses bringing home national awards later this year.

We cannot forget that many businesses in the tourism and hospitality sector are still recovering from the effects of the pandemic. The increased costs of doing business continue to present challenges.

That’s why we’re working hand-in-hand with partners such as VisitAberdeenshire and Visit Moray Speyside to provide the right support to businesses and communities at the heart of our industry.

Our extensive programme of business support, industry advice and free resources continues to be highly valued. So too the support provided to the sector through our EventScotland funding, which this year has benefited the likes of the Scottish Traditional Boat Festival, Aberdeen Mela and the PGA Seniors Championship.

Through the Rural Tourism Infrastructure Fund (RTIF), which we administer of behalf of the Scottish Government, we work with communities on a local level – including those across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray Speyside – to support the provision of new infrastructure to meet visitor demand.

RTIF has supported major improvements to access and visitor facilities at popular locations including Aden Country Park, Newburgh beach, St Cyrus national nature reserve, Bow Fiddle Rock, Cullen and Findhorn.

Tourism is a force for good, with its impact spreading far beyond the industry. It benefits our economy and communities, and enhances the wellbeing of everyone who takes a holiday here.

Our vital role

VisitScotland plays a vital role in supporting the industry to achieve the ambitions of a national strategy, Outlook 2030, aimed at making Scotland a world leader in 21st Century tourism.

That means putting responsible tourism at the heart of everything we do. It is not just about helping to achieve Scotland’s ambition to be net-zero but also ensuring our country remains inclusive, that communities are involved in decisions which affect them, and that our natural and cultural heritage is protected for future generations.

David Jackson is an Aberdeen-based regional director of VisitScotland.