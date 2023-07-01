Princess Anne praises Portsoy Boat Festival as a ‘beacon’ of cultural knowledge as it celebrates 30th anniversary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Culture

Princess Anne praises Portsoy Boat Festival as a ‘beacon’ of cultural knowledge as it celebrates 30th anniversary

Thousands gathered for the Scottish Traditional Boat Festival in Portsoy.

By Cameron Roy
Princess Anne mingling with the crowds at Portsoy Boat Festival. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.
Princess Anne mingling with the crowds at Portsoy Boat Festival. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.

Princess Anne has praised Portsoy Boat Festival for being a ‘”beacon” of “cultural knowledge” as it celebrates its 30th anniversary.

The Princess Royal officially opened the traditional boat festival in front of hundreds of people in the town today.

Lord-Lieutenant of Banffshire, Andrew Simpson, welcomed Princess Anne to the event and said it was a “privilege” to have her attend.

She was accompanied by her husband, Vice-Admiral Sir Tim Laurence.

Princess Anne told the crowd gathered near the stage how important the festival is for keeping ancient skillsets alive.

She said: “Portsoy has been a real beacon for maintaining cultural knowledge.”

The crowd gathers to listen to Princess Anne’s speech. Image: Cameron Roy/ DC Thomson.

At the end of her speech, she thanked the volunteer organisers of the festival before she inspected the Sea Cadets, followed by a walk through the crowd.

Sea Cadets rise to the big occasion

Two Sea Cadets, a charity of which Princess Anne is the patron of, said they were both “nervous and excited” in the leadup to the inspection.

Islay and Kirsty, both 13 and from Peterhead, said they both awake at 10.30pm the night before to polish their shoes and make sure their uniforms were in perfect condition.

Kirsty said: “Princess Anne asked me how long I had been in the Sea Cadets and what activities I enjoyed – I told her boating and sailing”.

Sea Cadets Islay and Kirsty after their inspection by Princess Anne. Image: Cameron Roy/DC Thomson.

It was Princess Anne’s second visit to the event, having previously attended in 2009.

First launched in 1993, the Portsoy Boat Festival weekend will see dozens of heritage boats drop anchor in the harbour to showcase the north-east’s longstanding maritime heritage.

This includes the 122-year-old herring drifter Reaper which has recently undergone major renovations and is part of the National Historic Fleet of the UK.

The town, which has an estimated population of 1,500 people, will see visitor numbers ranging from 16,000 to 20,000 across the weekend.

The Portsoy Pipe Band also performed several times throughout the day as part of the band’s biggest event of the year.

One couple who was enjoying the festivities was Richard and Debbie Voigt from Perth. The recent retired transport worker and nurse stayed in Cullen on Friday night to ensure they could get down early and enjoy the fun.

The keen paddleboarders previously owned a boat of their own which they used for watersports.

Richard and Debbie Voigt enjoying the sunshine in Portsoy. Image: Cameron Roy/DC Thomson.

“We like it up here on the Moray Firth”, said Mr Voigt.

“But you can’t shout about the benefits of the Moray coast or it will get too busy.”

Boat enthusiasts celebrate cultural heritage

Another couple making the most of the festivities was Cate Scrimshaw and Alasdair McElhinney.

Both the retired occupational therapist and the civil engineer are keen rowers as part of the Avoch Community Rowing Club.

Cate Scrimshaw and Alasdair McElhinney inside the boat building barn. Image: Cameron Roy/DC Thomson.

Mr McElhinney said: “I have always been really interested in wooden boats, I have even owned one in the past.

“It is just great being here and seeing Portsoy.”

Sea shanties fill the Portsoy air

An important aspect of keeping traditions alive comes from the music that could be heard throughout the day.

Local folk band Salty Dogs was represented by Anne Stewart on guitar and Alison Skinner on melodeon.

They are regular attendees of the boat festival and were delighting the public with a mixture of folk and traditional tunes.

Anne Stewart and Alison Skinner take a break between songs at the harbour. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

But this year they have been playing a new sea shanty song, the Wellerman, after it went viral over the past few years on the internet.

The song originates from New Zealand whalers from over 100 years ago.

Ms Stewart said: “It is very important to get a feel of the songs and where they originate from”.

Thrilling raft race comes down to the wire

Later in the day was the widely anticipated raft race.

There were five teams taking part, including one from the fire service, HM Coastguard, Portsoy Outdoor Pool and Gray Composting.

However, despite an extremely tight finish, the fire service won the race for the second year in a row.

Watch the final seconds of the raft race below.

Winners Chris Sutherland, 25, Matty Smith, 39, and David Forsyth, 37, said they “delighted” to retain their title admitting there were some nerves beforehand.

But the firemen said they were looking forward to “winning the treble” next year.

The winning boat race team of Matty Smith, David Forsyth and Chris Sutherland. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

See a gallery of the day’s best pictures below:

Princess Anne joins crowds for return of Portsoy Boat Festival

More from Press and Journal

American football team the Highland Stags who could not beat the Inverness seagull challenge.
American football team in Inverness can NOT beat a seagull to demolish fish and…
Music can break out anywhere in Stonehaven during its hugely popular folk festival. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Stonehaven Folk Festival: Music is in the air, pubs and streets as event prepares…
Peterhead Lido caravan park.
Emergency services rush to Peterhead Lido
Portsoy Boat Festival 2023. Images by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Princess Anne joins crowds for return of Portsoy Boat Festival
Massed pipes and drums marching down the centre of Aberdeen's Union Street.
Aberdeen comes to life for Armed Forces Day parade
The A87 Invergarry to Kyle to Skye where police spoke to motorists about their driving.
Police crackdown on problem driving in Skye and Kyle of Lochalsh
The Caithness team of Abbie Gunn, Isla Mackay and Benjamin Rogers won the Symington Salver for junior stockmanship.
Bower YFC crowned SAYFC National Club of the Year
Callander girls celebrate their win at the Royal Highland Show
Youngsters dig deep to win war
A quality mixed livestock farm on the Highland Fringe of Aberdeenshire with potential for woodland creation.
Aberdeenshire livestock farm hits the market
New Deer Show returns on Saturday 8 and Sunday 9 July.
Countdown on for New Deer Show