Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Jackie Bird thanks Ellon volunteer for 50 years at National Trust

By Louise Glen
TV presenter Jackie Bird presented Ellon volunteer Joyce Mackie with a certificate marking 50 years of volunteering. Image: National Trust for Scotland

A dedicated volunteer who has volunteered at the National Trust for Scotland (NTS) for 50 years was recognised today at its AGM in Aberdeen.

Joyce Mackie from Ellon has helped out in many different guises throughout the past five decades.

Amongst Joyce’s roles were serving on the council, acting as a vice president, and undertaking the role of cruise leader.

Nowadays she is a life member of the charity, donor, volunteer, and honorary president of the North East Aberdeenshire Members’ Centre.

National Trust  for Scotland volunteer serves 50 years

Presenting Joyce with a special long service at the event today, NTS deputy chairman David Mitchell said: “We want to celebrate Joyce’s quite staggering 50 years with the trust.

Iona Fyfe sang at the National Trust for Scotland's AGM.
SInger songwriter Iona Fyfe performed at the National Trust for Scotland’s AGM> Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson.

“And is very appropriate that we are today hosting our meeting in the north-east, an area home to Joyce and a region which has benefited enormously from her unwavering support.

“Our charity is immensely grateful to Joyce, and indeed all of our thousands of volunteers, who help us to bring the nature, beauty and heritage of Aberdeenshire, and all of Scotland, to everyone.”

Joyce said: “I cannot think of another organisation in Scotland, or indeed the world, to be involved in than the National Trust for Scotland.”

Joyce paid tribute to the charity’s volunteers, staff and supporters, saying they are “like a family”.

Jackie Bird was re-elected as president

The National Trust for Scotland’s AGM took place today at P&J Live, Aberdeen.

The hybrid event was attended by 100 people at the venue and the same online.

Attendees voted to re-elect broadcaster Jackie Bird as the trust’s president for another year, and voted on three new trustee appointments.

The event concluded with a live recording of the charity’s popular podcast series, Love Scotland, which was hosted by Jackie Bird and featured author Alistair Moffat and musician Iona Fyfe.

