Gemma Dryburgh helps Europe fight back on the opening day of the Solheim Cup

The Westhill golfer helped Europe cut USA's lead to 5-3 heading into day two of the biennial showdown with the United States.

By Danny Law
Europe's Gemma Dryburgh on the 8th tee during day one of the 2023 Solheim Cup at Finca Cortesin, Malaga. Image: PA.
Gemma Dryburgh was pleased to play her part in Europe’s comeback against the United States on the opening day of the Solheim Cup at Finca Cortesin in Spain.

The United States recorded a clean sweep in the morning foursomes session to lead 4-0 heading into the afternoon.

But Suzann Pettersen’s side fought back in the afternoon fourballs to trail 5-3 heading into the second day.

Dryburgh, who grew up in Westhill near Aberdeen, sat out the morning foursomes but was paired with Sweden’s Madelene Sagstrom in the opening fourballs match against Rose Zhang and Megan Khang.

The Scot, playing in her first Solheim Cup, and Sagstrom were two down after 10 holes but clawed their way back and were one up through 14 before eventually having to settle for half a point.

Europe’s Gemma Dryburgh on the 18th hole. Image: PA.

Dryburgh said: “We all knew we needed to get off to a good start in the afternoon.

“It was important for us to get something out of this match.

“Hopefully it gives us good vibes for tomorrow.”

The rookie admitted it was an anxious wait before teeing off at the opening hole.

She said: “I was very nervous on the first hole.

“I settled into it after that for a bit and then it was obviously quite nervy coming down the stretch.

“Madelene was great with me and has experience behind her so I appreciated that.”

Europe’s Gemma Dryburgh (left) celebrates with Madelene Sagstrom on the 13th green. Image: PA. 

Sagstrom, who played in the 2017 and 2021 Solheim Cups, was pleased to take something from the match following the United States’ dominance of the morning session.

She said: “It was a tough match with a lot of birdies and a couple of tough holes for both teams.

“We grinded hard.

“I said to Gemma and our caddies that I’m used to cheers being a bad thing because I have only played a couple of Solheims in America.

“I like it when most people are for us.”

