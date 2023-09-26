Ellon stalker repeatedly caught prowling outside home of Aberdeen woman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ellon stalker repeatedly caught prowling outside home of Aberdeen woman

Neil Stephen, a joiner, was snared when his victim set up a motion detection camera and caught him red-handed.

By David McPhee
Neil Stephen stalked his victim at her home in Aberdeen's Park Road. Image: DC Thomson
A stalker who repeatedly turned up outside the home of his former colleague will now be under the supervision of the social work department.

Ellon man Neil Stephen, 59, terrified the woman by travelling to her Aberdeen property where he was seen staring through her windows on a number of occasions over two days.

Stephen, a joiner, was snared when the woman set up a motion detection camera and caught him prowling around outside her home on Park Road.

On one occasion, the woman stepped out of the bathroom with a towel around her to find Stephen outside her window, Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard.

Woman set up motion detecting camera

Fiscal depute Stephanie Cardow told the court that on May 6 this year the woman was about to get changed when she turned and saw Stephen standing on the other side of the glass of her patio door.

“The accused was staring directly at her but walked away when she walked toward the patio door,” Mrs Cardow said.

The woman then set up her mobile phone to operate as a camera that would record whenever it detected movement.

At around 8.16pm the same night the camera captured a still image of Stephen outside the woman’s window.

Mrs Cardow stated: “The next day at around 8pm the complainer and a friend were in her living room when the accused walked past the window.

“He locked eyes with the witness and then quickly left the area.”

At 10am on May 8 the woman went out but left her mobile phone at home and set it to record.

When she returned at 6pm she checked the phone camera and found it had captured Stephen outside her property at around 3.30pm.

He was seen standing outside her living room window and looking into her home.

Appearing in the dock, Stephen pleaded guilty to one charge of engaging in a course of action that caused fear and alarm by loitering outside the woman’s house.

A ‘solitary and isolated life’

Defence agent Ian Woodward-Nutt told the court that his client had struggled since the loss of his wife 14 years ago and had been living a “fairly solitary and isolated life”.

“He formed a friendship with the complainer when they worked together but what happened was that he failed to read the signals thereafter,” he said.

“Mr Stephen was seeking company in his life and nothing more than that.

“He knows the behaviour shouldn’t have taken place and what he did will have alarmed this young lady.”

Sheriff Rory Bannerman described Stephen’s behaviour as “extremely worrying”.

“It must have been very concerning for this young woman,” he said.

Sentencing Stephen, of Western Avenue, Ellon, Sheriff Bannerman made him subject to a community payback order with supervision for 18 months.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group. 

