Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour: List of north and north-east cinemas showing film and how to get tickets

Tickets for The Eras Tour concert film are available to book now.

By Ellie Milne
Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Taylor Swift fans who missed out on tickets for her worldwide tour will now have the opportunity to see the show on the big screen.

Tickets for the only Scottish dates at Murrayfield Stadium in June 2024 sold out at record speed when they went on sale earlier this year.

Many took to social media to share their excitement about the upcoming performances, while others shared their upset at missing out.

Now, they will be able to witness the hours-long spectacle for themselves when a film version hits cinemas next month.

The US megastar previously announced The Eras Tour had been filmed during three show in Los Angeles which was to be released in cinemas across North America.

After being flooded with comments from international fans, it has now been confirmed the film will have a worldwide release on Friday, October 13.

Interior of Arc Cinema in Peterhead
Arc Cinema in Peterhead will be showing the concert film next month. Image: Arc Cinemas.

Tickets are already on sale with prices differing depending on the venue – including a number in the north and north-east.

Starting at £9 for children, they are certainly cheaper than those for the live shows.

Where can you watch Taylor Swift’s film in Aberdeen and further north?

Aberdonian Swifties can head along to Vue on Shiprow for one of its seven screenings of the film on opening night.

The Aberdeen cinema has a further 24 showings available to book across October 14, 15 and 19.

Swift will also be gracing the big screen in the Blue Toon with 15 viewings available to book at Arc Cinema.

The Peterhead venue is offering 7.30pm viewings on select dates between October 13 and November 5, plus a few 1pm and 4.15pm options.

The only location showing the concert in Moray is the Moray Playhouse Cinema on Elgin High Street.

Tickets can be booked for 7.30pm viewings on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays between October 13 and November 5.

The concert film will also be streamed in three locations in the Highlands – Inverness, Thurso and Fort William.

Vue at Inverness Shopping Park is giving fans 99 opportunities to book tickets with a wide selection of times available up to November 5.

The Merlin Cinema in Thurso has announced four limited screenings on October 13, 14, 15 and 19 – but confirmed more will be added.

Meanwhile, Highland Cinema in Fort William has tickets available for 6.45pm or 7pm viewings across 15 dates.

A “low projected attendance level” note on some of the dates suggests they may have underestimated the amount of local ‘Swifties’.

