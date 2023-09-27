ScotWind developers flock together to gather bird survey data

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business Scotland business

ScotWind developers flock together to gather bird survey data

Tens of thousands of birds have also taken part in the study.

By Andrew Dykes
Birdlife in the sea off the north-east coast.
Birdlife in the sea off the north-east coast. Image: Genevieve Leaper/rspb-images.com

A two-year digital aerial survey has documented the movements of more than 75,000 birds in the North Sea in a collaboration between offshore wind developers.

Aircraft have to date completed nearly 700 hours of flight time, collecting high-definition images across around 4,450 square miles off Scotland’s east coast – an area more than half the size of Wales.

The data collection was commissioned by developers who secured rights from Crown Estate Scotland (CES) as part of last year’s ScotWind leasing round.

Survey area.
Survey area.

Fred Olsen Seawind, Vattenfall, Scottish Power Renewables, Shell, SSE Renewables, CIP, Marubeni, Bluefloat, Renantis, BP and EnBW all co-operated to gather the ornithological data over the various licence areas.

The ongoing survey has also been also fast-tracked by the partnership to ensure the information is collected across two full seabird breeding seasons.

Each aircraftis equipped with high-definition cameras that capture live footage, which is then assessed by ornithology and marine experts.

75,000-plus birds studied to date

To date, the team has analysed nearly 35 million images and documented the habits of more than 75,000 birds and in excess of 700 non-avian animals.

The data will be shared with the Scottish Government to inform future versions of its sectoral marine plan.

RSPB Scotland previously warned of “potentially disastrous outcomes for biodiversity” as a result of new ScotWind projects. It has since welcomed “useful discussions” with the sector, but has urged industry and government to adopt a “nature positive” approach to any development.

‘Industry-leading’ collaboration

Ossian offshore wind farm consents manager Fraser Malcolm said: “Preservation and enhancement of the natural environment is a responsibility we take very seriously.

“Delivering this survey with the collaboration of other developers is an industry-leading example of joint working that is providing vital data on bird species and activity in this expansive area.

“It will help inform the… Scottish Government’s understanding of the area, as well as providing us with a platform to develop collaborative initiatives for further bird studies and wider initiatives.”

Kittiwakes.
Kittiwakes on land. Image: RSPB Scotland

He added: “Collaboration in this area has led to further co-operation among developers which represents a win-win for everyone.

“We are all proud to have played our part. By working together, we hope to accelerate successful project delivery to help Scotland meet its net-zero targets.”

Herring gull.
A herring gull over the North Sea.<br />Herring gull

CES offshore wind director Michelle Quinn said: “We welcome the collaborative approach taken by offshore wind developers to undertake these aerial surveys.

“The outputs from this study have helped our understanding of bird activity off the east coast of Scotland for our ongoing planning work, and will continue to inform our future planning and consenting processes.

“Offshore Wind energy has an important role to play in the transition to low carbon energy sources, and we continue to support sustainable development that considers potential environmental, social and economic impacts.’’

