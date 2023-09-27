Emergency services attend crash on North Deeside Road

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Emergency services attend crash on North Deeside Road

Traffic is building up in the area.

By Ellie Milne
Crashed Mini and a police car on North Deeside Road
Police are in attendance at a crash on North Deeside Road. Image: DC Thomson.

A section of North Deeside Road in Aberdeen has been closed following a crash.

Emergency services are in attendance at the scene of the collision between Cults and Bieldside.

The incident took place near the junction for Cairn Road at about 3.20pm.

Police have closed off part of the busy road which is causing traffic to build up in the area.

It is understood an ambulance is also in attendance.

Crash on North Deeside Road
Police have closed part of the road following a collision. Image: DC Thomson.

Photos from the scene show a grey Mini on the pavement with damage to the front right side.

Another car, a black Ford, appears to have lost its right front wheel in the collision.

It is not know if any other vehicles were involved.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 3.25pm on Wednesday, September 27, we were called to a report of a crash on the A93, at the junction of Cairn Road and North Deeside Road.

“Emergency services are in attendance.”

More to follow. 

Donald Trump at the Menie Estate earlier this year. Image: Trump International Scotland.
David McGuinness
Buildings on Union Stree in Aberdeen city centre.
Training police dogs Russell and Dee
Sir Ian Wood
Oil worker on rig at sea
ShapeShifters cocktail bar and escape rooms.
School crossing guards to remain in current posts.
Liam Kerr and Gillian Owen.
Aberdeen letters on Castlegate.
Conversation