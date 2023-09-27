Emergency services attend crash on North Deeside Road

A section of North Deeside Road in Aberdeen has been closed following a crash.

Emergency services are in attendance at the scene of the collision between Cults and Bieldside.

The incident took place near the junction for Cairn Road at about 3.20pm.

Police have closed off part of the busy road which is causing traffic to build up in the area.

It is understood an ambulance is also in attendance.

Photos from the scene show a grey Mini on the pavement with damage to the front right side.

Another car, a black Ford, appears to have lost its right front wheel in the collision.

It is not know if any other vehicles were involved.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 3.25pm on Wednesday, September 27, we were called to a report of a crash on the A93, at the junction of Cairn Road and North Deeside Road.

“Emergency services are in attendance.”

More to follow.