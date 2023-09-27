Balloons and flowers left at side of A92 in tribute to Aberdeen motorcyclist who died in crash

Balloons and flowers have been left at the side of the A92 in tribute to an Aberdeen motorcyclist who died in a crash.

Adam Lawson passed away following a collision between his Honda 900 Fireblade motorbike and a Nissan Qashqai near the Charleston flyover on Friday September 22.

The Bridge of Don resident was described by his family as being a good son, brother, uncle and friend.

Balloons signifying Adam’s age and biker gloves were tied to a lamppost near the scene of the tragedy.

Paying tribute to their son, mum Paula, 53, and dad Scott, 56, told The P&J that he “tried to please everybody” and was a terrific uncle to five-year-old Lenox.

A keen biker, Adam got his love of motorbikes from his dad and was only two-and-a-half when he got his first one.

Both father and son would go on trips with bikers, where he enjoyed the “banter”.

Scott added: “Adam was the first to jump off the back of the motorbike if one of the guys was needing help.

“He was the centre of attention and he was always laughing and joking with the rest of the bikers, he was just part of the family.”