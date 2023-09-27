Balloons and flowers left at side of A92 in tribute to Aberdeen motorcyclist who died in crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Balloons and flowers left at side of A92 in tribute to Aberdeen motorcyclist who died in crash

Adam Lawson was described by his family as being a good son, brother, uncle and friend.

By Chris Cromar
Bikers gloves and a balloon tied up to a lamppost.
A pair of bikers' gloves were left in tribute to keen motorcyclist Adam Lawson. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Balloons and flowers have been left at the side of the A92 in tribute to an Aberdeen motorcyclist who died in a crash.

Adam Lawson passed away following a collision between his Honda 900 Fireblade motorbike and a Nissan Qashqai near the Charleston flyover on Friday September 22.

The Bridge of Don resident was described by his family as being a good son, brother, uncle and friend.

Adam Lawson sitting on chair.
Tributes have been paid to Adam Lawson, who died on Friday. Image: Paula Lawson/Facebook.
Flowers lying at side of road.
Floral tributes that have been left for Adam. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Tributes left at the side of the road.
Tributes have been left at the scene. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Balloons, with the age of 22, and flowers left at roadside.
Balloons commemorating Adam’s age of 22 were left as a tribute. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Balloons and flowers left at the roadside.
Many people have paid their respects since Adam died. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Balloons signifying Adam’s age and biker gloves were tied to a lamppost near the scene of the tragedy.

Paying tribute to their son, mum Paula, 53, and dad Scott, 56, told The P&J that he “tried to please everybody” and was a terrific uncle to five-year-old Lenox.

A keen biker, Adam got his love of motorbikes from his dad and was only two-and-a-half when he got his first one.

Both father and son would go on trips with bikers, where he enjoyed the “banter”.

Scott added: “Adam was the first to jump off the back of the motorbike if one of the guys was needing help.

“He was the centre of attention and he was always laughing and joking with the rest of the bikers, he was just part of the family.”

Tributes paid to ‘most loveable’ 22-year-old motorcyclist killed in A92 collision

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Brandon Gervaise has been banned from the roads after he was found to have cocaine and cannabis still in his system while driving. Image: DC Thomson.
Driver caught with 'astronomical' amount of cocaine in system
New Arc founders Keith and Pauline Marley at the rescue centre site near Auchnagatt. Image: Colin Rennie/DC Thomson
New Arc founders win long-running battle to build home next to animal sanctuary they…
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Kyle Rossiter from Peterhead appeared at the High Court in Glasgow. Picture shows; Kyle Rossiter from Peterhead appeared at the High Court in Glasgow.. n/A. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Thug jailed for £40,000 home invasion by masked gang who threatened to cut off…
Braemar Folks Festival is tuning up for top notch musicians.
Braemar tuning up for biggest folk festival yet
Crashed Mini and a police car on North Deeside Road
Emergency services attend crash on North Deeside Road
Donald Trump at the Menie Estate earlier this year. Image: Trump International Scotland.
Donald Trump inflated wealth by 'falsely valuing' Menie Estate based on over 2,000 homes…
David McGuinness
'Doting father' died in Stonehaven 'disturbance' as man charged with assault
Buildings on Union Stree in Aberdeen city centre.
'No criminality' after claims women were chased in Aberdeen by men with knives
Training police dogs Russell and Dee
Meet the adorable new pups joining Aberdeen's police force
Sir Ian Wood
Sir Ian Wood welcomes UK Government approval for giant Rosebank oilfield

Conversation