Aberdeen woman celebrates in style as she turns 107 – and reveals secret to long life

Rosella Lamont, who was born in the middle of the First World War, is today celebrating her 107th birthday.

The centenarian celebrated her milestone birthday a day early, surrounded by her family and staff members at the Grandholm care home in Bridge of Don on Friday.

Wearing a bright pink cardigan, and surrounded by huge balloons and flowers, she beamed as she opened a card from King Charles marking her remarkable life.

Dressed to impress, Rosella had on all of her finest jewellery – including her pearls and diamond earrings.

The 107-year-old told us she was “over the moon” to find out that a surprise party had been planned by staff in the home.

The modest pensioner, who is hard of hearing but still sharp as a tack, couldn’t believe all the fuss was in her honour.

Rosella said: “I got such a surprise. I thought I was going for lunch and came into all of this.

“I can’t get over it, what a surprise.”

Aberdeen 107-year-old has lived through history

To put Rosella’s age into perspective, she was born as headlines were dominated by tales of bloodshed from the Battle of the Somme.

By the time Hitler invaded Poland and the Second World War broke out, she was in her 20s.

Rosella was 53 when Neil Armstrong took his “one giant leap” onto the moon, and a sprightly 66 when the Dons lifted the European Cup Winners Cup in 1983.

She has lived through 23 prime ministers and five British monarchs.

The plucky north-east woman celebrated her birthday with an afternoon of festivities alongside other residents in the home, as they all did their best to make her feel special.

Some pals even made her hand-crafted birthday cards to celebrate her milestone.

Rosella left school at 14 to find work

The 107-year-old has lived in Aberdeen all her life and has spent some of her happiest times in the city.

Leaving school at the age of 14, she became an apprentice weaver at Grandholm Mills in the 1930s.

Having fond memories of her career she shared how eager she was to leave school and be an apprentice weaver as “she loved wool”.

She worked at Grandholm Mills until she got married and had her family. Raising her children is some of her “happiest memories”.

Rosella has three daughters and one son. She also often attributes her long life to her good humor.

Aberdeen 107-year-old lived on her own until she was 102

Living on her own until she was 102, the fiercely independent lady only moved into the Grandholm care home five years ago.

Manager, Val Buchan said she is “absolutely lovely” and that she feels honoured to care for such “a remarkable woman”.

She said: “She is a joy. She loves to paint and always joins in on the arts and crafts.

“Rosella has all of her friends here in the home, who she loves chatting to every day. She is just amazing.”

When opening her birthday card from King Charles, a look of surprise crossed her face as she asked “is this for me?”

The Lord Provost of Aberdeen, David Cameron, also paid a visit.

But there was one question everybody wanted an answer to… What’s Rosella’s secret to such a long life?

Looking back at her many decades, she simply said it was “to be happy, and stress-free”.