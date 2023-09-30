Aberdeen woman celebrates in style as she turns 107 – and reveals secret to long life

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen woman celebrates in style as she turns 107 – and reveals secret to long life

Rosella Lamont says her happiest memories are with her family.

By Shanay Taylor
Aberdeen 107-year-old Rosella Lamont celebrating her birthday.
Aberdeen 107-year-old Rosella Lamont celebrating her birthday. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Rosella Lamont, who was born in the middle of the First World War, is today celebrating her 107th birthday.

The centenarian celebrated her milestone birthday a day early, surrounded by her family and staff members at the Grandholm care home in Bridge of Don on Friday.

Wearing a bright pink cardigan, and surrounded by huge balloons and flowers, she beamed as she opened a card from King Charles marking her remarkable life.

Dressed to impress, Rosella had on all of her finest jewellery – including her pearls and diamond earrings.

The 107-year-old told us she was “over the moon” to find out that a surprise party had been planned by staff in the home.

The modest pensioner, who is hard of hearing but still sharp as a tack, couldn’t believe all the fuss was in her honour.

Rosella said: “I got such a surprise. I thought I was going for lunch and came into all of this.

“I can’t get over it, what a surprise.”

Aberdeen 107-year-old has lived through history

To put Rosella’s age into perspective, she was born as headlines were dominated by tales of bloodshed from the Battle of the Somme.

By the time Hitler invaded Poland and the Second World War broke out, she was in her 20s.

Rosella was 53 when Neil Armstrong took his “one giant leap” onto the moon, and a sprightly 66 when the Dons lifted the European Cup Winners Cup in 1983.

She has lived through 23 prime ministers and five British monarchs.

The plucky north-east woman celebrated her birthday with an afternoon of festivities alongside other residents in the home, as they all did their best to make her feel special.

Some pals even made her hand-crafted birthday cards to celebrate her milestone.

Rosella left school at 14 to find work

The 107-year-old has lived in Aberdeen all her life and has spent some of her happiest times in the city.

Leaving school at the age of 14, she became an apprentice weaver at Grandholm Mills in the 1930s.

Having fond memories of her career she shared how eager she was to leave school and be an apprentice weaver as “she loved wool”.

She worked at Grandholm Mills until she got married and had her family. Raising her children is some of her “happiest memories”.

Rosella has three daughters and one son. She also often attributes her long life to her good humor.

Aberdeen 107-year-old lived on her own until she was 102

Living on her own until she was 102, the fiercely independent lady only moved into the Grandholm care home five years ago.

Manager, Val Buchan said she is “absolutely lovely” and that she feels honoured to care for such “a remarkable woman”.

A view of a female worker weaving on one of the looms at Grandholm Mill in the 1950s.

She said: “She is a joy. She loves to paint and always joins in on the arts and crafts.

“Rosella has all of her friends here in the home, who she loves chatting to every day. She is just amazing.”

When opening her birthday card from King Charles, a look of surprise crossed her face as she asked “is this for me?”

The Lord Provost of Aberdeen, David Cameron, also paid a visit.

But there was one question everybody wanted an answer to… What’s Rosella’s secret to such a long life?

Looking back at her many decades, she simply said it was “to be happy, and stress-free”.

Aberdeen care home resident, 72, ticks off bucket-list ‘last ride’ after hundreds of bikers respond to online plea

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

King Charles wearing a kilt and talking to Mintlaw Academy pupils
King Charles meets next generation of engineers at Global Underwater Hub in Westhill
Post Thumbnail
DNA method that snared infamous US serial killer could be used to catch cheese…
Linx Ice Arena could be bulldozed. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Linx Ice Arena could be demolished and replaced at Aberdeen Beach as report casts…
St Joseph's RC School in Aberdeen.
Repairs planned at damp-infested St Joseph's School in Aberdeen after flooding causes closure
Lynne McIntyre opened her shop in Union Street six months ago but has been unhappy at the lack of footfall. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Owner of fashion boutique Dizzy's tells of Union Street struggles
The former Union Street offices in Aberdeen will soon become flats. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson
More empty Union Street offices to be converted into flats
Dough and Co on Belmont Street. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Sweet taste of success: Aberdeen's Dough and Co sells 10,000 doughnuts in just THREE…
One of GDK's signature kebabs
October opening confirmed for German Doner Kebab in Aberdeen
Andy and I before trying out the Tucan grub, Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Haggis empanadas: Did the food at Tucan in Rosemount transport us to South America?
James to perform in Aberdeen.
Indie legends James announce Aberdeen gig - with Razorlight as support act

Conversation