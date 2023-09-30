A9 closed following two-vehicle crash near Golspie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

A9 closed following two-vehicle crash near Golspie

Emergency services were dispatched to the scene near Dunrobin Castle at about 10am.

By Ellie Milne
Breaking news image.
A section of the A9 has been closed in both directions. Image: DC Thomson.

A busy Highland road is closed in both directions following a two-vehicle crash.

Emergency services were called to the A9 Inverness to Perth road at about 10am.

The incident took place between Golspie and Brora near Dunrobin Castle.

Police have closed the northbound and southbound lanes.

The fire service has dispatched two appliances from Golspie and Dornoch to assist at the scene.

It is understood the ambulance service is also in attendance.

There are no reports of any injuries at this point.

A police spokesman said: “We were made aware of a crash involving two vehicles on the A9 near Dunrobin Castle, close to Golspie, around 10am on Saturday, September 30.

“The road is currently closed and emergency services are at the scene.”

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area and use an alternative route.

More to follow. 

More from Highlands & Islands

People eat and chat in a busy cafe.
Claddach Kirkibost: North Uist community hub hopes for new beginning as volunteers come forward
A section of the A9 has been closed in both directions. Image: DC Thomson.
Flying Scotsman taken out of action after Aviemore crash - dashing plans of tourists…
A section of the A9 has been closed in both directions. Image: DC Thomson.
NHS Highland: Change needed 'urgently' to close £68.7 million budget gap and staffing pressures
A section of the A9 has been closed in both directions. Image: DC Thomson.
Salmon farming stalwart Gilpin Bradley announces retirement
Mikie Henderson, caithness country music artist on stage. Image: Mikie Henderson.
Dream comes true for Wick singer as he embarks on first headline tour
A section of the A9 has been closed in both directions. Image: DC Thomson.
Warning that wind speeds could reach almost 50mph as Highlands braces for another blustery…
Macallan Estate general manager Stuart Cassells.
Why whisky distilleries have moved from ‘tours’ to ‘experiences’
A section of the A9 has been closed in both directions. Image: DC Thomson.
Bowling club raider emptied slot machine then told cleaner he was looking for a…
Cononish gold mine in Argyll.
Crisis-hit gold miner Scotgold puts most of its 85 employees on unpaid leave
A section of the A9 has been closed in both directions. Image: DC Thomson.
It's a year since Bill MacDowell was convicted of murdering Renee and Andrew MacRae…

Conversation