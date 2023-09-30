A9 closed following two-vehicle crash near Golspie

A busy Highland road is closed in both directions following a two-vehicle crash.

Emergency services were called to the A9 Inverness to Perth road at about 10am.

The incident took place between Golspie and Brora near Dunrobin Castle.

Police have closed the northbound and southbound lanes.

The fire service has dispatched two appliances from Golspie and Dornoch to assist at the scene.

It is understood the ambulance service is also in attendance.

There are no reports of any injuries at this point.

A police spokesman said: “We were made aware of a crash involving two vehicles on the A9 near Dunrobin Castle, close to Golspie, around 10am on Saturday, September 30.

“The road is currently closed and emergency services are at the scene.”

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area and use an alternative route.

More to follow.