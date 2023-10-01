Petrol station at Fraserburgh Asda to close for three weeks

The Asda petrol station in Fraserburgh will close for the next three weeks while refurbishment works are carried out.

The services on Watermill Road will shut when trading ends at 10pm on Sunday.

Work will then begin on upgrading the petrol station, which will include the installation of new pumps and the addition of contactless payments.

It is expected to take about three weeks to complete.

A spokeswoman for Asda said: “I can confirm the petrol station will close after trading today whilst it undergoes a refurbishment and maintenance.

“Although we would like to apologise for any inconvenience this may cause, it will bring great benefits and better service to our customers including new pumps and contactless payment facilities.”

Will fuel prices increase at Fraserburgh petrol stations?

There are two other petrol stations in Fraserburgh – a Shell station on the same road as Asda and the Esso Kessock Service Station on Maconochie Road.

Local residents have shared their worries online that fuel prices in the town will increase due to the supermarket station being closed.

This past week, Asda offered the cheapest prices for petrol and diesel, at 155.7p

and 160.7p per litre, in Fraserburgh.

Meanwhile, the other two stations were on average 2p more for petrol and 3p more for diesel.