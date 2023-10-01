Petrol station at Fraserburgh Asda to close for three weeks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Petrol station at Fraserburgh Asda to close for three weeks

New pumps and contactless payments will be installed.

By Ellie Milne
Fraserburgh Petrol Station at Asda
The Asda petrol station is Fraserburgh is getting an upgrade. Image; Google Maps.

The Asda petrol station in Fraserburgh will close for the next three weeks while refurbishment works are carried out.

The services on Watermill Road will shut when trading ends at 10pm on Sunday.

Work will then begin on upgrading the petrol station, which will include the installation of new pumps and the addition of contactless payments.

It is expected to take about three weeks to complete.

A spokeswoman for Asda said: “I can confirm the petrol station will close after trading today whilst it undergoes a refurbishment and maintenance.

“Although we would like to apologise for any inconvenience this may cause, it will bring great benefits and better service to our customers including new pumps and contactless payment facilities.”

Will fuel prices increase at Fraserburgh petrol stations?

There are two other petrol stations in Fraserburgh – a Shell station on the same road as Asda and the Esso Kessock Service Station on Maconochie Road.

Local residents have shared their worries online that fuel prices in the town will increase due to the supermarket station being closed.

This past week, Asda offered the cheapest prices for petrol and diesel, at 155.7p
and 160.7p per litre, in Fraserburgh.

Meanwhile, the other two stations were on average 2p more for petrol and 3p more for diesel.

Conversation