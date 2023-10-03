Westhill Shopping Centre car park to be repaired as residents complain over shocking number of potholes

Potholes littering the Westhill Shopping Centre car park are finally to be repaired.

The Old Skene Road site has been described as the “rocky road to Dublin” by concerned P&J readers.

Works will begin on October 30, six weeks later than originally planned on September 18.

The potholes seem to be a common issue at the venue in the Aberdeenshire town, with councillor Fatima Joji telling The P&J that she has asked for it to be fixed before.

She said: “Last year I did make a complaint personally and it was fixed, but obviously it keeps happening.”

One local resident added: “It has been in need of repair for many months.

“There are numerous potholes, but the worst part is the exit. It’s like the rocky road to Dublin.

“There have been several applications of yellow paint which have been and gone, but no remedial action has been taken.”

Westhill Car Park – ‘it’s a disgrace’

Councillor Iris Walker confirmed that the repairs were meant to begin on September 18, but confirmed they are now due to commence on October 30, “weather permitting”.

Mrs Walker revealed that she had received notification from Mapp that the resurfacing work, including to the exit of the car park, would be getting done.

She said: “Let’s hope for a mild spell of weather then.”

Responding to the news of the works, Westhill shopper Karen Ellis posted: “Hopefully won’t be any further delays.

“It’s a disgrace, I try to park elsewhere which isn’t easy or convenient when shopping.”

Moira Macadam added: “Pity about the delay, but good it’s getting done as it is so bad.”

Westhill Shopping Centre car park is operated by Mapp, who manage over £25million of property in the UK.

Westhill Shopping Centre has a number of services and stores, including Costa, Greggs and M&S.

Mapp has been contacted for comment.