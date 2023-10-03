Westhill Shopping Centre car park to be repaired as residents complain over shocking number of potholes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Westhill Shopping Centre car park to be repaired as residents complain over shocking number of potholes

The works will take place six weeks later than originally planned.

By Chris Cromar
Westhill Shopping Centre car park entrance. Potholes and car on the road.
Westhill Shopping Centre car park's surface will be fixed later this month. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Potholes littering the Westhill Shopping Centre car park are finally to be repaired.

The Old Skene Road site has been described as the “rocky road to Dublin” by concerned P&J readers.

Works will begin on October 30, six weeks later than originally planned on September 18.

Car at Westhill Shopping Centre.
Repair works will begin on October 30. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

The potholes seem to be a common issue at the venue in the Aberdeenshire town, with councillor Fatima Joji telling The P&J that she has asked for it to be fixed before.

She said: “Last year I did make a complaint personally and it was fixed, but obviously it keeps happening.”

One local resident added: “It has been in need of repair for many months.

“There are numerous potholes, but the worst part is the exit. It’s like the rocky road to Dublin.

“There have been several applications of yellow paint which have been and gone, but no remedial action has been taken.”

Westhill Car Park – ‘it’s a disgrace’

Councillor Iris Walker confirmed that the repairs were meant to begin on September 18, but confirmed they are now due to commence on October 30, “weather permitting”.

Mrs Walker revealed that she had received notification from Mapp that the resurfacing work, including to the exit of the car park, would be getting done.

She said: “Let’s hope for a mild spell of weather then.”

Responding to the news of the works, Westhill shopper Karen Ellis posted: “Hopefully won’t be any further delays.

Potholes on the road at Westhill Shopping Centre.
The potholes are a clear risk to motorists at the shopping centre. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

“It’s a disgrace, I try to park elsewhere which isn’t easy or convenient when shopping.”

Moira Macadam added: “Pity about the delay, but good it’s getting done as it is so bad.”

Westhill Shopping Centre car park is operated by Mapp, who manage over £25million of property in the UK.

Westhill Shopping Centre has a number of services and stores, including Costa, Greggs and M&S.

Mapp has been contacted for comment.

