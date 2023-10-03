GALLERY: Nescol students rejoice during graduation celebrations

Aberdeen music hall came alive to the sound of clapping and cheering as college graduations got under way.

North East Scotland College (Nescol) students from both the Aberdeen City Campus and Altens Campus took to the stage to celebrate their success and mark the end of their studies.

Crowds filled Aberdeen Music Hall as two graduation ceremonies took place.

The first of the day’s ceremonies kicked off at 11am.

Nescol students studying computing, care, construction, engineering, science, and social science were among the first to graduate.

Following in their footsteps in the afternoon ceremony were students studying art, design and photography, business professions, media and communication, music, sound production and drama and travel and tourism.

Our photographer Kath Flannery/DC Thomson was on hand to capture some of the best moments.

Can you spot yourself in our gallery below?