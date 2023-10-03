GALLERY: Nescol students rejoice during graduation celebrations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

GALLERY: Nescol students rejoice during graduation celebrations

Hundreds of students from North East Scotland College (Nescol) celebrated their graduation today.

By Michelle Henderson & Emma Grady
Time to celebrate. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Time to celebrate. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Aberdeen music hall came alive to the sound of clapping and cheering as college graduations got under way.

North East Scotland College (Nescol) students from both the Aberdeen City Campus and Altens Campus took to the stage to celebrate their success and mark the end of their studies.

Crowds filled Aberdeen Music Hall as two graduation ceremonies took place.

The first of the day’s ceremonies kicked off at 11am.

Nescol students studying computing, care, construction, engineering, science, and social science were among the first to graduate.

Following in their footsteps in the afternoon ceremony were students studying art, design and photography, business professions, media and communication, music, sound production and drama and travel and tourism.

Our photographer Kath Flannery/DC Thomson was on hand to capture some of the best moments.

Can you spot yourself in our gallery below?

Graduate waves to the crowd after receiving graduation scroll.
About to walk off stage a graduate.
Proud family and friends.
Proud graduate receives graduation scroll.
A very proud graduate.
A proud moment.
Graduate cannot stop smiling while receiving their graduation scroll.
Youngster helps graduate receive their scroll.
Fiona Stalker giving a speech on the stage.
Proud graduates smile for the camera.
Celebratory drinks.
Laughs and smiles all day.
Holding the scroll high with pride.
Graduates Katie McCafferty and Mandy Mackintosh.
Graduates Roberto Bellini and Jack Gordon.
Graduate Dawn-Maree Wilson with mum Muriel and dad David.
Graduate gets a photo with the family.
We did it!
Graduate Bradley Clarke with Jemma Reynolds and Mandy Clarke.
Graduate Robyn Blacklaw.
Graduate Ruth Ozoh with her husband Patrick and their children Zita and Viola.
James Bream giving a speech on stage.

