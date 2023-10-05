Christmas lights planned for Aberdeen’s Union Terrace Gardens as switch-on event to return next month

Newly reopened Union Terrace Gardens will be decked in Christmas lights this festive season.

Aberdeen City Council confirmed the annual Christmas Lights Switch-on Parade event will return to Union Street on Sunday November 19 as part of this year’s celebrations.

The city’s Christmas Village will also be back, running from November 16 until Hogmanay.

New to Broad Street and Upperkirkgate this year will be a ferris wheel, replacing the Freak Out fair ride.

Family favourites, including the ice rink, Fast and Furious ride, helter-skelter and Frozen palace are all set to return.

Organisers have also introduced a family QR sculpture trail in the city centre which will run from December 1 until Christmas Eve.

The Curated in the Quad Christmas Market is scheduled to return to Marischal College as a weekend-only attraction.

It will be open Friday through to Sunday between November 17 and December 23 and feature 30 different stalls.

Christmas lights in Aberdeen

Lord Provost of Aberdeen, David Cameron, said he is “looking forward” to what the city’s Christmas events will offer.

“The ‘Christmas in Aberdeen’ festivities always promise to be a truly magical time of year, with a fantastic events line-up returning to the city to provide some welcome cheer and celebration.

“There is something for everyone, particularly families with the Christmas Lights Switch-on Parade and new QR code trail.

“But importantly, it encourages people into the city centre to boost the leisure and business economies.”

The annual nativity scene will be on display once again in Aberdeen city centre but the location is yet to be confirmed.

Last year, it was set up in St Nicholas Kirkyard but had to be moved to a window display on Union Street due to vandalism.

It has also been announced carol concerts will take place on Saturday, December 16 with more details to be shared soon.

Adrian Watson, chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired, said: “Both of these very special attractions will very much enhance Aberdeen’s wider festive offering.”