Scottish flockmasters buy Blackfaces in Northern Ireland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Scottish flockmasters buy Blackfaces in Northern Ireland

The sale leader at 11,000gns was south-type lamb from James McCurdy’s Correen flock which sold to Lochgoilhead.

By Katrina Macarthur
Sale leader was south-type lamb from James McCurdy which sold to Davie and Jock Jackson, Pole, Lochgoilhead.
Sale leader was south-type lamb from James McCurdy which sold to Davie and Jock Jackson, Pole, Lochgoilhead.

Scottish Blackface sheep breeders made their presence felt at the Ulster Ram Breeders’ Association sale at Ballymena, buying the top-priced lot at 11,000gns along with several others.

Last year saw a top price of 28,000gns and a further 11 five-figure sales but this year’s trade was a bit more subdued, with only two sales at 10,000gns and above and most averages slipping on the year.

Sale leader was a south-type lamb from James McCurdy’s Correen flock, Broughshane, which sold to Davie and Jock Jackson, Pole, Lochgoilhead.

They paid 5,500gns for a half share, with Mr McCurdy paying the remainder to retain a share.

He is a son of the £52,000 Dalblair lamb sold last year at Dalmally, out of a ewe by a home-bred son of Commanche.

Second top was 10,000gns for a south-type shearling from John and Patrick Harkin, Loughash.

He is by a £24,000 Dalchirla lamb sold at Dalmally in 2021, out of a ewe by an £11,000 Nunnerie.

The buyers were Kieran Donaghy, and Billy Grant, Cloughfin.

North-type lambs (89) averaged £1,454.54, while 50 shearlings averaged £621.60.

South-type shearlings averaged £1091.63 for 244 and 92 lambs cashed in at £1184.22.

Several north-type sheep sold to Scotland, including the pre-sale champion, a ram lamb from Gerard Breslin, Broughshane, judged by Gavin Shearer.

“He’s just the type of lamb I like with great size, shape, colours and lugs. He really stood out for me,” said Mr Shearer who farms at Hillhead of Mornish, Glenlivet.

Mr Shearer bought his choice of champion at 5,000gns ­- a son of 2,600gns Joe Adams lamb.

Top-priced north lamb at 9,500gns from Joe, Tom and Archie Adams, Rathkenny, was bought by Michael Smyth, Limavady, who was investing in a son of his own 9,500gns lamb, with the dam being a daughter of a £7,500 Achnacloich.

Second reserve north-type champion from Billy Grant and sons Seamus and Joseph, Cloughfin, made 7,500gns.

He is by a £4,000 Woolfords tup bought at Stirling and bred from a ewe by a 4,200gns Harkin. The buyer was Brendan McAllister, Glenarm.

Woolfords genetics were also behind a 6,500gns ram lamb sale from Paul McEvoy’s Cairnhill flock from Kilcoo, purchased by Shaun Og McCoskar.

His pedigree features a £10,000 Woolfords and a ewe by a £4,000 Woolfords.
Conway brothers, George and John, Plumbridge, sold at 5,000gns for a north-type ram to Tom Adams and sons Joe and Archie, Rathkenny.

He is by a £9,000 Hillhead of Morinsh.

Second top amongst the south-type ram lambs was 7,500gns from Gordon Crawford’s Aghalane flock.

He is by a home-bred son of a £12,000 High Staward and sold to Chris Toner, Peter Morgan and Kevin McCullough.

Other top-priced north-type lambs to Scotland included a 3,000gns entry from Thomas Harkin, to David Baillie, Calla, Carnwath; a 2,600gns Vincent Brennan lamb bought by Doldy Farms, Glenisla; a 2,400gns Thomas Harkin lamb to Sandy and Steven Smith, Knowehead, Glenkindie; and a 2,200gns lamb from Tom Adams to Stephen Duncan, Achdregnie.

At 4,800gns was a south-type shearling from the Philips, Finglen, to Midlock and Dalchirla, with a 3,200gns shearling from the same home selling to Nunnerie.

More from Farming

The Great Glen Woodlands near Fort William covers 336 acres.
Portfolio of woodland on sale for £1.8 million
NFUS vice-president Alasdair Macnab says the proposals could bring implications for farmers.
Levy increase proposals announced by AHDB
James Baxter from Stranraer will speak at the industry event in November.
Egg producer to speak publicly on losing 200,000 hens to Avian Influenza
The Rennie family of the Attonburn flock in the Scottish Borders topped at £14,000.
Attonburn flock leads the way in Lairg at £14,000
Three of the RNAS award winners from left Ben Lowe, Gordon Towns and Peter Cook.
Royal Northern Agricultural Society announces 2023 award winners
To go with story by Katrina Macarthur. Adam Christie of Scottish Agronomy is speaking at Future Farming Expo Picture shows; Adam Christie of Scottish Agronomy . UK. Supplied by Represent Date; 18/05/2022
New Scottish farming expo announces line-up of speakers
Over 24,000 school children are signed up for the Lamb for St Andrew's Day initiative on November 30 but 150 lambs are still needed.
Urgent call to meet Lamb for St Andrew's Day target
Tim McDonald, Gary Raeburn, Sarah Balfour, James Duxbury and John-Paul Duxbury. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Preparations underway for Christmas Classic with new top team
Scottish flockmasters buy Blackfaces in Northern Ireland
Selective Thainstone tup sale trade reaches 2,400gns
Nia Rainnie from Cobbleheugh, Dinnet, with her champion Texel shearling and judge Angus Greenlaw,
Hilton of Culsh leads ram trade to £3,800 at Huntly