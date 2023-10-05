Scottish flockmasters buy Blackfaces in Northern Ireland

Scottish Blackface sheep breeders made their presence felt at the Ulster Ram Breeders’ Association sale at Ballymena, buying the top-priced lot at 11,000gns along with several others.

Last year saw a top price of 28,000gns and a further 11 five-figure sales but this year’s trade was a bit more subdued, with only two sales at 10,000gns and above and most averages slipping on the year.

Sale leader was a south-type lamb from James McCurdy’s Correen flock, Broughshane, which sold to Davie and Jock Jackson, Pole, Lochgoilhead.

They paid 5,500gns for a half share, with Mr McCurdy paying the remainder to retain a share.

He is a son of the £52,000 Dalblair lamb sold last year at Dalmally, out of a ewe by a home-bred son of Commanche.

Second top was 10,000gns for a south-type shearling from John and Patrick Harkin, Loughash.

He is by a £24,000 Dalchirla lamb sold at Dalmally in 2021, out of a ewe by an £11,000 Nunnerie.

The buyers were Kieran Donaghy, and Billy Grant, Cloughfin.

North-type lambs (89) averaged £1,454.54, while 50 shearlings averaged £621.60.

South-type shearlings averaged £1091.63 for 244 and 92 lambs cashed in at £1184.22.

Several north-type sheep sold to Scotland, including the pre-sale champion, a ram lamb from Gerard Breslin, Broughshane, judged by Gavin Shearer.

“He’s just the type of lamb I like with great size, shape, colours and lugs. He really stood out for me,” said Mr Shearer who farms at Hillhead of Mornish, Glenlivet.

Mr Shearer bought his choice of champion at 5,000gns ­- a son of 2,600gns Joe Adams lamb.

Top-priced north lamb at 9,500gns from Joe, Tom and Archie Adams, Rathkenny, was bought by Michael Smyth, Limavady, who was investing in a son of his own 9,500gns lamb, with the dam being a daughter of a £7,500 Achnacloich.

Second reserve north-type champion from Billy Grant and sons Seamus and Joseph, Cloughfin, made 7,500gns.

He is by a £4,000 Woolfords tup bought at Stirling and bred from a ewe by a 4,200gns Harkin. The buyer was Brendan McAllister, Glenarm.

Woolfords genetics were also behind a 6,500gns ram lamb sale from Paul McEvoy’s Cairnhill flock from Kilcoo, purchased by Shaun Og McCoskar.

His pedigree features a £10,000 Woolfords and a ewe by a £4,000 Woolfords.

Conway brothers, George and John, Plumbridge, sold at 5,000gns for a north-type ram to Tom Adams and sons Joe and Archie, Rathkenny.

He is by a £9,000 Hillhead of Morinsh.

Second top amongst the south-type ram lambs was 7,500gns from Gordon Crawford’s Aghalane flock.

He is by a home-bred son of a £12,000 High Staward and sold to Chris Toner, Peter Morgan and Kevin McCullough.

Other top-priced north-type lambs to Scotland included a 3,000gns entry from Thomas Harkin, to David Baillie, Calla, Carnwath; a 2,600gns Vincent Brennan lamb bought by Doldy Farms, Glenisla; a 2,400gns Thomas Harkin lamb to Sandy and Steven Smith, Knowehead, Glenkindie; and a 2,200gns lamb from Tom Adams to Stephen Duncan, Achdregnie.

At 4,800gns was a south-type shearling from the Philips, Finglen, to Midlock and Dalchirla, with a 3,200gns shearling from the same home selling to Nunnerie.