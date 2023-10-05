Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard among those who congratulated Duncan Ferguson on first Caley Thistle win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard among those who congratulated Duncan Ferguson on first Caley Thistle win

Former Liverpool star, now managing in Saudi Arabia, reacted to Inverness' first league victory of the season at Gayfield.

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
Duncan Ferguson enjoys the winning feeling as Caley Thistle manager at Gayfield. Image: Ross Brownlee/SNS Group
Duncan Ferguson enjoys the winning feeling as Caley Thistle manager at Gayfield. Image: Ross Brownlee/SNS Group

Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson revealed Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard was among those who reached out to congratulate him after he won his first match at the first attempt with the Highlanders.

The new Inverness boss was bowled over by the messages from across the country from footballing people after his ICT team beat Arbroath 3-2 on Saturday to get off the foot of the Championship on goal difference. 

It was the side’s first victory since predecessor Billy Dodds’ team won 2-1 against Bonnyrigg Rose in mid-July in the Viaplay Cup group stages.

Inverness are now gearing up to host third-placed Partick Thistle on Saturday as they look to build upon their first league victory of the term.

Ferguson, who played for and bossed Everton on a caretaker basis in the English Premier League, said ex-Rangers boss and long-time Liverpool star Gerrard, who is now manager of Saudi Pro League club Al-Ettifaq, was quick off the mark with congratulations.

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard congratulated Duncan Ferguson on winning his first game as ICT boss.

‘Incredible’ amount of messages

He said: “When you get your first victory, everyone buys into it much quicker. Everyone was looking for our result on Saturday.

“The amount of calls and texts I got saying ‘well done’ was incredible. They came in from all up and down the country.

“Steven Gerrard was looking for the result and he is out in Saudi, so that was the furthest one.

“There were a lot of football guys up and down the country wishing me well.

“It is like anything, you are set up for the fall, we want it to be positive, and we got the result, which is good, but we could have lost the game.

“We need to embrace that and move on to the next one. Bottom of the league and we need to push on.

“Three points will push us on, but it won’t be easy against Partick. No disrespect to Arbroath, Partick will be a stronger team.

“It’s nice to get that result straight away.

“We will lose games – that’s football. We got the first win of the season, which is really good. That helps the players believe they are good players.”

‘I push players as hard as possible’

The squad have spoken of the high-intensity training they’ve experienced since Ferguson took over last week.

Ferguson is sure getting the victory at Arbroath will have certainly put an extra spring in their step ahead of the Thistle match.

He said: “Every coach works differently. When you get a victory, everything is brilliant, isn’t it?

“Everyone thinks everything has turned round. I know this team was close before I came in and I know they were working 100% before.

“I have my style and I push the players as hard as I possibly can. When you win your first game, people maybe buy into that much quicker.”

Boss alters players’ working week

And Ferguson, who is running the rule over a couple of free-agent trialists, said his squad have taken changes to their working week on board

He added: “We have got a good squad. For whatever reason, it has just not quite happened for them over the last three or four weeks. They have been a little bit unlucky.

“I have been really pleased with their reaction. With any new manager, you will get a bounce and that’s happened.

“Every coach works differently. There will be a bit of adaptation-time. We have changed the training regime and their days off and in. It will take time for the squad to get used to the way I work.”

* Caley Thistle’s North of Scotland Cup home semi-final against Highland League opponents Nairn County has been switched to Station Park, Nairn, on Wednesday, October 18, with an 8pm start.

