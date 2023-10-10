Crowds flock to see Flying Scotsman in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Crowds flock to see Flying Scotsman in Aberdeen

Despite turbulent journey, famous locomotive flies into city.

By Bailey Moreton
Crowds gather around the turntable to see the Flying Scotsman. Jason Hedges /DC Thomson
Crowds gather around the turntable to see the Flying Scotsman. Jason Hedges /DC Thomson

The sun and the crowds came out for the arrival of The Flying Scotsman in Aberdeen.

Train enthusiasts turned out to catch a glimpse of the famous steam engine at the Ferryhill Railway Heritage Trust yard.

Despite being at the heart of an ongoing investigation following a slow-speed collision in Aviemore last month, the appearance went ahead.

There was elation as the train’s iconic front appeared into view, blowing steam in the faces of delighted onlookers lining the fence.

Jake Brothers with his dad at the Ferryhill Railway Heritage Trust. Image: Bailey Moreton/DC Thomson.

Jake Brothers took the afternoon off from primary school to visit with his dad, who thought it was a good educational opportunity.

The pair saw the Flying Scotsman in York a few weeks ago while on holiday, but train fan Jake was keen to see it again.

He said: “I like anything mechanical and trains are mechanical.”

Flying Scotsman fans capture the moment

Craig Roy, 43 and Alastair Glen, 28, met at the Ferryhill Rail site six months ago when they were both flying drones. A different train had arrived and they bonded over a passion for airborne photography.

Both whirred their drones overhead today with “old technology meeting new,” as Mr Roy put it — his drone just a few weeks old while the locomotive is celebrating its 100th birthday this year.

Craig Roy (left) and Alastair Glen with their drones at the Ferryhill Railway Heritage Society in Aberdeen. Image: Bailey Moreton/DC Thomson.

Mr Glen said: “I’ve been a trainspotter for most of my life, ever since I was a wee kid at my dad’s railways.

“The Flying Scotsman is probably the most famous locomotive in the world, you could argue.

“I just love coming here – you get to see it up close on the turntable, and you get steam in the face.”

Bob Murray at the railyard, with his granddaughter Sarah and Kristeen at the Ferryhill Railway Heritage Trust. Image: Bailey Moreton/DC Thomson.

Bob Murray, 80, is a lifelong locomotive fan and enjoys model trains, with a particular passion for those that run along the Deeside line. Despite his passion, this was his first time seeing The Flying Scotsman.

Bob Pringle at the Ferryhill Railway Heritage Trust in Aberdeen. Image: Bailey Moreton/DC Thomson.

Bob Pringle, 78, worked as an engineer in his youth and remembers seeing The Flying Scotsman in the 1950’s.

He smiled as he looked out on the crowd and said: “These locomotive fans are nutters but it’s a wonderful thing.”

Turbulent journey for Flying Scotsman

Many were relieved to see the locomotive considering the turbulent week the engine had.

In addition to the shunting incident, the train also dodged rain and flooding this week, being re-routed from the Highland Main Line onto the East Coast line on Saturday.

