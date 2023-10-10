Crowds flock to see Flying Scotsman in Aberdeen

The sun and the crowds came out for the arrival of The Flying Scotsman in Aberdeen.

Train enthusiasts turned out to catch a glimpse of the famous steam engine at the Ferryhill Railway Heritage Trust yard.

Despite being at the heart of an ongoing investigation following a slow-speed collision in Aviemore last month, the appearance went ahead.

There was elation as the train’s iconic front appeared into view, blowing steam in the faces of delighted onlookers lining the fence.

Jake Brothers took the afternoon off from primary school to visit with his dad, who thought it was a good educational opportunity.

The pair saw the Flying Scotsman in York a few weeks ago while on holiday, but train fan Jake was keen to see it again.

He said: “I like anything mechanical and trains are mechanical.”

Flying Scotsman fans capture the moment

Craig Roy, 43 and Alastair Glen, 28, met at the Ferryhill Rail site six months ago when they were both flying drones. A different train had arrived and they bonded over a passion for airborne photography.

Both whirred their drones overhead today with “old technology meeting new,” as Mr Roy put it — his drone just a few weeks old while the locomotive is celebrating its 100th birthday this year.

Mr Glen said: “I’ve been a trainspotter for most of my life, ever since I was a wee kid at my dad’s railways.

“The Flying Scotsman is probably the most famous locomotive in the world, you could argue.

“I just love coming here – you get to see it up close on the turntable, and you get steam in the face.”

Bob Murray, 80, is a lifelong locomotive fan and enjoys model trains, with a particular passion for those that run along the Deeside line. Despite his passion, this was his first time seeing The Flying Scotsman.

Bob Pringle, 78, worked as an engineer in his youth and remembers seeing The Flying Scotsman in the 1950’s.

He smiled as he looked out on the crowd and said: “These locomotive fans are nutters but it’s a wonderful thing.”

Turbulent journey for Flying Scotsman

Many were relieved to see the locomotive considering the turbulent week the engine had.

In addition to the shunting incident, the train also dodged rain and flooding this week, being re-routed from the Highland Main Line onto the East Coast line on Saturday.