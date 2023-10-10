Aberdonians share memories of first holidays abroad as 1970s airport photo goes viral

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdonians share memories of first holidays abroad as 1970s airport photo goes viral

Locals recall trips abroad and memories from Aberdeen airport down the years

By Shanay Taylor
A throwback image of the airport in 1973.
The old passenger terminal at Aberdeen Airport in 1973 looks very different from today with direct access to the airfield.

Aberdonians have been taken on a trip down memory lane after a picture of the airport in the 70s has gone viral.

Aberdeen International Airport has shared a throwback of what the terminal looked like 50 years ago.

While it may be unrecognisable to some, many have recalled such a time they visited the airport.

The throwback revealed a glimpse into the old terminal in 1973 when passengers had direct access to the airfield upon arrival.

Locals share fond memories at the airport

By the time this photo was taken, the airport had gone international, with flights to destinations including Moscow and Toronto.

Aberdeen Airport, ferries fiasco and tax cuts
Aberdeen International Airport. Image: Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson.

Aberdonians have since flooded the comments of the Facebook post with fond memories from their first trip on a plane from the Granite City.

One woman shared how “surprised” she was to be greeted by a lone piper as she disembarked a flight.

Although the piper may have been there to greet someone else she added “we liked to think he was there just for us.”

Many revealed all of the destinations they’ve flown to from Aberdeen over the years as Majorca, India, and Canada were all mentioned.

It’s no surprise those pictured in the image are all dressed up, as air travel was considered as glamorous, becoming an occasion to travel in style, compared to the comfortable attire typically associated in airports today.

Another man’s memory of Aberdeen airport “is exactly as the photo”, as he also remembers flying out of the airport in the 1970s.

Royal Family frequently use the airport

It’s strange to think of the city without an airport now, but it wasn’t until 1934 that Aberdeen’s aerodrome opened as a small airfield.

As well as servicing Aberdonians, the airport has been regularly frequented by the Royal Family during their escapes to their Balmoral residence.

Balmoral
Balmoral Castle has become a haven for the Royal Family. Image: Shutterstock

It wasn’t just locals going on their holidays, who shared memories at the airport as former workers also remembered their “good days” working at the terminal.

One man shared it was “the best job ever”, adding “I worked there when they were just starting to build the new terminal.

“The company I worked for was Peters Aviation who were flying Herons and Doves then Skyways flying DC3s. Best job I ever had.”

While another recalled “great memories” working at the Meteorological Office in the 1970s.

Let us know in the comments below all of your memories from Aberdeen Airport back in the day.

Taking flight: Aberdeen International Airport’s rich aviation history

