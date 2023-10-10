Aberdonians share memories of first holidays abroad as 1970s airport photo goes viral

Aberdonians have been taken on a trip down memory lane after a picture of the airport in the 70s has gone viral.

Aberdeen International Airport has shared a throwback of what the terminal looked like 50 years ago.

While it may be unrecognisable to some, many have recalled such a time they visited the airport.

The throwback revealed a glimpse into the old terminal in 1973 when passengers had direct access to the airfield upon arrival.

Locals share fond memories at the airport

By the time this photo was taken, the airport had gone international, with flights to destinations including Moscow and Toronto.

Aberdonians have since flooded the comments of the Facebook post with fond memories from their first trip on a plane from the Granite City.

One woman shared how “surprised” she was to be greeted by a lone piper as she disembarked a flight.

Although the piper may have been there to greet someone else she added “we liked to think he was there just for us.”

Many revealed all of the destinations they’ve flown to from Aberdeen over the years as Majorca, India, and Canada were all mentioned.

It’s no surprise those pictured in the image are all dressed up, as air travel was considered as glamorous, becoming an occasion to travel in style, compared to the comfortable attire typically associated in airports today.

Another man’s memory of Aberdeen airport “is exactly as the photo”, as he also remembers flying out of the airport in the 1970s.

Royal Family frequently use the airport

It’s strange to think of the city without an airport now, but it wasn’t until 1934 that Aberdeen’s aerodrome opened as a small airfield.

As well as servicing Aberdonians, the airport has been regularly frequented by the Royal Family during their escapes to their Balmoral residence.

It wasn’t just locals going on their holidays, who shared memories at the airport as former workers also remembered their “good days” working at the terminal.

One man shared it was “the best job ever”, adding “I worked there when they were just starting to build the new terminal.

“The company I worked for was Peters Aviation who were flying Herons and Doves then Skyways flying DC3s. Best job I ever had.”

While another recalled “great memories” working at the Meteorological Office in the 1970s.

Let us know in the comments below all of your memories from Aberdeen Airport back in the day.