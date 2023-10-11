Emergency services called after car and cyclist collide on A947 at Stoneywood Brae

Emergency services have rushed to the aid of a cyclist after a collision near the Stoneywood Brae junction in Aberdeen.

The accident on the A947 Bucksburn to Aberdeen city centre road happened at 8am and involved a Fiat 500 and a bike.

An ambulance was called to the aid of the cyclist, arriving at 8.11am.

It’s understood the cyclist suffered minor injuries and was stretchered away from the scene.

An eyewitness said the male cyclist had been injured in the accident, near Bucksburn.

The car involved was a Fiat 500-type vehicle.

Traffic was backed up in the wake of the accident, but was cleared by 8.45am.

Police were at the scene of the incident.